February 4, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. natgas futures rise 5 percent on continued cold forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures for March climbed more than 5 percent early on Tuesday on forecasts for continued cold weather over the next week or so.

MDA Weather Services on Tuesday forecast very cold weather in the U.S. Northwest, Rockies and Plains over the next five days and strong cold in the Midwest to East over the next six to 10 days.

Monday was the first weekday since Jan. 22 that the front-month futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange did not gain or lose more than 5 percent at some point during the day.

At 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT) on Tuesday, the March contract was trading at $5.168 per million British thermal units, up 5.4 percent, or 26.3 cents.

With the gains Tuesday morning, the front-month contract has risen about 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

