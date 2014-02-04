U.S. natgas futures soar over 9 percent on cold forecasts

(Updates prices to close; adds quote, poll details)

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures for March soared 10 percent at their peak on Tuesday as weather forecasts for the next ten days turned colder, prompting a return of volatile price swings.

Rapidly declining stockpiles and extreme cold weather have produced huge daily price swings this year and last week boosted natural gas prices to four-year highs.

Next day prices in Louisiana hit a four-year high, boosted by short-term cold in the region.

MDA Weather Services on Tuesday forecast very cold weather in the U.S. Northwest, Rockies and Plains over the next five days and strong cold in the Midwest to East over the next six to 10 days. In the 11- to 15-day range, however, temperatures are expected to rise above average.

The weather reports gave further support for prices after falling over the last two sessions, as traders worried that natural gas storage levels may be drawn down to unusually low levels due to high heating demand.

“In a word, weather. That is what is driving the market up. I think that the size of the move is exacerbated by the fact that we consolidated the last two days,” said Aaron Calder a market analyst at Gelber & Associates.

For the week ended Jan. 31, analysts predict a drawdown between 250 and 281 bcf, compared to a draw of 129 bcf in the same week a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters are predicting storage levels at the end of winter to reach a six-year low of 1.23 trillion cubic feet.

Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up 47 cents, or 9.58 percent, at $5.375 per million British thermal units. Prices hit an intraday high of $5.397, up 10 percent from Monday.

Monday was the first weekday since Jan. 22 that front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange did not gain or lose more than 5 percent at some point during the session.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, ended up 71 cents at $5.73, the highest level since January 2010 according to Reuters data. Late trades were done at a 36-cent premium to the NYMEX, strengthening from Monday’s 12-cent premium.

Gas on New York’s Transco Zone 6 pipeline E-TSCO6NY-IDX rose $3.09 to $9.13 on forecasts for more cold in the region.

Nuclear plant outages, which create a draw on natural gas as a substitute power source, were at about 5,100 megawatts, down from 6,200 MW on Monday. That compares with 7,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 5,600 MW. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Scott DiSavino; editing by Rosalind Russell, Cynthia Osterman and G Crosse)