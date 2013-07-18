Bullish storage data spikes U.S. natgas futures trade

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Trading in natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose sharply on Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations.

Futures trade had faded over the last three weeks as front-month gas prices seemed stuck in a range between the $3.50s and $3.70s per million British thermal units, waiting for a reason to break out.

But volume spiked sharply on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 58 billion cubic feet. The build was well below the Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf.

Preliminary estimates for Thursday’s trade show volume topped 450,000 lots, its highest since at least mid-June.

Futures prices shot up 10 cents right after the EIA report and finished the day up 18.3 cents, or 5 percent, at $3.812, the highest settlement for the nearby contract in four weeks.

While the strong close above near resistance may have turned the chart picture slightly supportive, some analysts chalked up the gains to short covering and not new buying.

“Short positions have been on the rise, and I think the (EIA storage) number spurred a solid bout of short covering, but I don’t think we’ll see a lot of upside traction,” said Matt Smith, commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky.

Smith noted that after this week’s heat wave in the Northeast and Midwest, the weather forecasts look “uninspiring”, with mostly normal temperatures forecast for the eastern half of the country into early August. That should slow demand for air conditioning.

CME Group data showed that futures volume since late June has averaged about 250,000 contracts per day, slipping in early July to just 180,000 lots, its lowest so far this year.

Money managers, including hedge funds and commodity trading advisers, for two months have been whittling down a net long position in futures, changing to net short just two weeks ago, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

NYMEX is a unit of CME Group.