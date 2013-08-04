FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ dollar slides on Fonterra contamination concerns
August 4, 2013

NZ dollar slides on Fonterra contamination concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar slid nearly 1.5 percent on Monday on concerns about contamination of dairy products, the country’s biggest export earner.

The kiwi fell to a low of $0.7693 from about $0.7840 in late New York trading on Friday. It trimmed some of its losses and settled around $0.7710/20.

The currency’s fall followed news that New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, said on Saturday it had found bacteria which can cause botulism in some of its dairy products, prompting China to recall affected products.

Dairy products account for around a quarter of New Zealand’s export earnings.

