FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBOT oats trading limits expand after rally to record high $5.03
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

CBOT oats trading limits expand after rally to record high $5.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The daily trading limit for Chicago Board of Trade oat futures and options will increase to 30 cents a bushel when the markets reopen after the front month contract rallied the 20-cent limit to an all-time high of $5.03 on Tuesday.

This is the second time in less than a week that the CBOT’s parent, the CME Group Inc, expanded price limits.

The red-hot oat market continues to make new highs as delays moving the grain out of Canada into the United States have limited the amount available to process into food products or to feed to livestock.

Record crops of wheat and canola, along with frigid weather, overwhelmed Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd this winter, resulting in overdue orders for tens of thousands of grain cars.

Technical buy signals, which triggered speculative fund buying, coupled with light trading volume adds to market volatility, traders said.

March oats, which trade at a fraction of the volume of CBOT corn futures, closed at a 47-1/4 cent premium to CBOT March corn , another first. Typically, corn is priced at a premium to oats.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.