FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNH Tracker-Banks take small steps to boost syndicated loans market
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

CNH Tracker-Banks take small steps to boost syndicated loans market

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Michelle Chen	
    HONG KONG, Mar 22 (Reuters) - After the swift growth in the
offshore yuan loans market in the past few months, some banks
are trying to expand the syndicated loan market and are taking
small steps in that direction.	
    While the offshore yuan loan market was helped to a large
extent by the flourishing trade financing activities, the
syndicated loan part would need active interbank lending, mature
benchmark rates and more yuan liquidity to enjoy the same level
of explosive growth, bankers said.	
    Total outstanding loans in the CNH market grew 17 times in
2011 to reach 30.8 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) but it's still a
fraction of the 576 billion renminbi pool in Hong Kong.	
    Of this, only four loans were syndicated and they were all
hybrid loans, denominated in the yuan and the Hong Kong dollar
or the U.S. currency. The yuan component of these loans was a
mere 515 million yuan.	
    In contrast, bill purchases and bilateral CNH loans, many of
which are used for trade, have been well received by corporates
who have renminbi receivables as a natural hedge to manage
currency risks -- especially after China expanded the yuan
cross-border trade settlement to all countries and then to all
companies in China.	
    Part of the problem in developing a syndicated loan market
could be the  highly concentration of yuan deposits in a few
players and lack of a reliable benchmark.	
    "We have a large renminbi pool here, but it all concentrates
in a few banks. So if they want to do it, they do it; if they
don't want to do it, they don't do it," said Wilson Wan, the
head of leveraged and structured finance at Bank of China
International.    	
    The interbank market is not as active which means the rates
in such a market are not reliable, hindering syndicated loan
transactions, he added. 	
    But things are slowly starting to change. 	
    Three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong began to release their
interbank lending rates respectively on the Treasury Market
Association website this year, a move which may lead to a
uniform benchmark rate.	
    And spreads in rates offered by Bank of China Hong Kong,
HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank have narrowed significantly to
within 25 basis points for a one-year contract from as much as
115 basis points three months ago.	
    The slowdown in the yuan's appreciation, which used to be a
big concern for corporates as they preferred not to hold a
strong currency as liability, has also helped attracting
investors.	
    The outlook on the Chinese yuan has turned
bearish for the first time in nearly two years, as traders took
short positions in the currency, a recent Reuters poll showed.
 	
    As was the case in other CNH markets, there is reason to
believe that the syndicated loan market in offshore yuan will
also grow, but it will take time and determined efforts from the
players involved. 	
	
    WEEK IN REVIEW:	
    	
*  Critics of China's foreign exchange regime have shifted their
 focus from the value of the yuan to the mechanism in which its
day-to-day level is set, Angel Gurria, the head of the OECD said
on Tuesday, a fresh sign that currency may be nearing its
equilibrium level. 	
*  China's yuan will become freely convertible but the timing
has to be right. A stable economic environment, sound financial
and regulatory frameworks and global confidence all need to be
in place before the yuan goes global, Premier Wen Jiabao told
policymakers, business leaders and academics at the China
Development Forum. .	
*  China has doubled its currency swap line with Mongolia to 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion), or the equivalent of 2 trillion
tugrik, signed a bilateral currency swap deal with Australia of
up to A$30 billion ($31.3 billion) or 200 billion yuan.	
*  The value of the Chinese yuan will keep rising if
China's economic transformation is smooth, and it could become
fully convertible in the period 2016-2020, said Chen Yulu, a
newly-appointed adviser to the Chinese central bank. 	
*  The Export-import Bank of China announced to issue its fourth
dim sum bond in Hong Kong via the CMU system. The original size
is 2 billion yuan ($316 million) with two-year and three-year
tranches. The final size could reach 4 billion ($ 632 million)
depending on market conditions.	
    	
    CHART OF THE WEEK:  	
    CNH loans pick up: link.reuters.com/fuc37s	
    The offshore yuan loan market has picked up quickly since
late last year, thanks to the yuan trade financing. The amount
increased 16 times at the end of 2011, compared to a year ago.	
        	
    LEAGUE TABLES	
    YTD dim sum bond issuance:	
    	
    Book runner:        Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:	
    1. HSBC                12,078.8                     44 	
    2. Standard             6,542.5                     16 	
       Chartered Bank 	
    3. Bank of China     4,400.0                      2	
    4. Barclays                2,183.0                      4 	
    5. BNP Paribas SA          2,010.0                      8 	
	
    YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:   	
    Book runner:         Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:	
    1. Deutsche Bank       4,479.2                       3	
    2. Citi                2,912.5                       2	
    3. Bank of China       2,312.5                       1	
    4. Bank of America     2,312.5                       1 	
       Merrill Lynch	
    5. HSBC                1,248.5                       2 	
  	
    * Thomson Reuters data as March 22	
           	
     RECENT STORIES:	
CNH Tracker-What if China widens yuan trading band?
 	
INTERVIEW-World focus shifting from value of China yuan-OECD
 	
	
More stories about the CNH market                 	
Daily onshore yuan reports                        	
Daily China money market reports                  	
  	
Offshore yuan rate    Onshore yuan rate  	
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS 	
  	
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES  	
          	
	
 (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.