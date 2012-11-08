FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French automaker Renault issues 500 mln yuan dim sum bond-term sheet
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

French automaker Renault issues 500 mln yuan dim sum bond-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault S.A. has reopened its October 2014 offshore yuan bond, raising another 500 million yuan ($80 million) by offering a yield of 5 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Renault sold 750 million yuan two-year dim sum bonds earlier with a coupon of 5.625 percent. The additional sale brings the total issue size to 1.25 billion yuan.

The senior unsecured bond is expected to get a rating of Ba1/BB+ (Moody‘s/S&P) and will be listed in Euronext Paris.

HSBC is the sole bookrunner of the deal. ($1 = 6.2437 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

