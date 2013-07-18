FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Tracker-More two-way flow signals bigger spot for yuan in global trade
#Asia
July 18, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 4 years

CNH Tracker-More two-way flow signals bigger spot for yuan in global trade

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - The speed at which China is
opening up the country's capital account signals Beijing's
intent to boost the yuan's allure among foreign trade partners.
    The scope of some pilot programmes has been broadened across
the country, including one that allows companies operating in
China to move yuan funds easily across borders. The authorities
also expanded investment quotas for foreign investors, prising
open previously tight access to it financial markets.
 
    The marked departure from the usual slow pace of reforms has
taken bankers accustomed to a more cautious pace by surprise. 
    "We thought the inter-company loan pilot programme would
follow the pattern of the yuan trade settlement, which took over
two years to expand to the whole country, but the pace was
actually much faster," said a senior banker involved in yuan
business in Hong Kong.
    The world's second-largest economy initiated a scheme last
year for companies registered in Shanghai to extend yuan loans
to their overseas affiliates with surplus yuan funds. Standard
Chartered (China) completed a deal for an American
multi-national company in November. 
    The new rules encourage overseas merger and acquisition
activity, especially to promote yuan outward direct investment
(ODI), which has lagged behind its inward counterpart in recent
months, Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS said.
    China still keeps a tight rein on its capital account to
avoid unwanted capital flight, yet it aims to fully liberalise
its currency by 2020 to further along its ambitions to make the
yuan more widely used in global trade.
    Last week's measures aimed at allowing more yuan to flow out
under the capital account suggest that the authorities are
increasingly warming to that idea and relaxing restrictions to
boost the Chinese currency's use in trade and investment.
    China has been encouraging two-way flow of yuan funds
through programmes such as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII), foreign direct investment (FDI)
and intercompany loans of non-financial institutions.
    Deutsche Bank analysts have estimated that if yuan outflows
were only allowed via the trade route, the size of the offshore
yuan pool would be no more than 2 percent of total global
foreign reserves and the yuan's global use would reach less than
10 percent of its full potential.
    Red tape is also being peeled away to speed up the use of
yuan in trade.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) now allows mainland banks
to process yuan cross-border trade settlement for their clients
before verifying the documents relate to trade, saving time and
enhancing efficiency. Earlier, they had to be additionally
vetted by authorities.
    A recent HSBC survey revealed that yuan usage has gained
renewed momentum in Hong Kong and China as half of all
international companies in Hong Kong and 30 percent in mainland
China are using the yuan to conduct cross-border business. 
    Yuan trade settlement amounted to 2.05 trillion yuan
($334.13 billion) in the first half of 2013, according to
central bank statistics, compared to 2.08 trillion and 2.94
trillion yuan for the whole year of 2011 and 2012, respectively.
    "It is another positive milestone in the internationalising
of the RMB. It brings a whole bunch of pilot initiatives that
has been run for the past year now under a single plan," said
Michael Vrontamitis, regional head of product management at
Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.   
                               
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
   * China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited said the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had granted it an
additional 800 million yuan ($130.4 million) quota for its
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
product, bringing the total quota to 2.8 billion yuan.
   * Yuan deposits taken by Taiwan's domestic banking units
(DBU) and overseas banking units (OBU) reached 40.8 billion yuan
($6.65 billion) and 30.4 billion yuan ($4.95 billion),
respectively, by the end of June, according to statistics from
Taiwan's central bank.
   * Shenzhen International Holdings and Standard
Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) signed a one-year 100 million yuan
($16.3 million) cross-border bilateral Renminbi loan agreement
on July 11. Funds raised would be used to develop the company's
Qianhai project.
        
    CHART OF THE WEEK: 
    Yuan bond redemptions: link.reuters.com/ruc79t
    A wave of bond sales in recent months shows that any
refinancing needs in the dim sum market have been pushed back to
2014. But in a sign how nascent the market is, much of the bond
sales has been of short duration that shows redemptions are
bunched over the next three years with the majority in 2014.    
 
   
    
    LEAGUE TABLES    
    
    Book runner:          Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:
    
    1.HSBC                      35,891.3                   98
    2.Standard Chartered        19,008.0                   56
    3.BNP Paribas SA            14,871.3                   49
    4.ICBC                       3,526.7                   10
    5.Bank of China              2,826.7                    5

    * Thomson Reuters data as of July 18.     
              
Offshore yuan rate    Onshore yuan rate  
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS 
Offshore yuan bonds 
  
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES  
         
($1 = 6.1353 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

