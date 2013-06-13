CNH Tracker-New jumbo bond sale lined up for stormy yuan market

By Saikat Chatterjee and Nethelie Wong HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - As the Chinese government pulls the covers off yet another jumbo-sized offshore yuan bond sale this year, a volatile debt market will sorely test investor appetite. China's Ministry of Finance is set to offer 23 billion yuan ($3.75 billion) in dim sum bonds this year in two tranches, according to government announcements. While the total quantity on offer is in line with 2012 issuance, it comes as a surprise to certain market participants who expected larger issuance after last year's success. About 13 billion yuan of an institutional tranche will be on offer from June 26, with the rest coming in the second half of this year. The offering comprises 5 billion yuan in three-year bonds; 2 billion yuan in five-year bonds; 1 billion yuan in seven-year bonds; 1 billion yuan in 10-year bonds; 500 million yuan in 15-year bonds and 500 million yuan in 30-year bonds. The other 3 billion yuan is slated for central banks and monetary authorities. It is a foregone conclusion that the central-bank-focused piece of the deal will be a success, given the relative scarcity of credits for that market segment and in the longer maturity buckets where there is a lack of issuance. But what would be interesting to note is how shorter-dated tranches fare as the broader Asian bond markets are buffeted by a spreading selloff in emerging market assets. While an index of offshore yuan bonds tracked by Citigroup is down by nearly a point from mid-May highs, traders say the index masks the true extent of the weakness in the dim sum bond trading market. Some high-yield offshore yuan bonds are down by 4 percentage points while investment grade debt has weakened by nearly 3 percentage points, a head of trading at an U.S. bank said. The intensity of that selloff can be gauged from the fact that most of these bonds are relatively short-dated instruments. Moreover, an ongoing cash shortage in the offshore yuan market, which usually has an inverse relationship with demand for debt, is just starting to abate. Interest rates on overnight yuan funds spiked to a near-record 4 percent in May before subsiding to 2.5 percent this week. Some bond market participants are unfazed and expect the issuance to be a huge success. "As this is a MOF issue, there will be plenty of support for these bonds in the secondary market from the Chinese banks who anyways hold the bulk of the CNH deposits," said a fund manager at a bond fund. A straw poll conducted by Reuters among five dealers expects the three-year tranche to be priced at around 2 percent. Existing MOF bonds for similar maturities trading in the secondary market were yielding 2.2 percent. In an encouraging sign, the ministry will offer more 15-year and 30-year bonds this time, aiming to extend the benchmark yield curve for renminbi securities in Hong Kong. "It will increase the supply of long-term renminbi-denominated fixed-income products for institutional investors, including pension funds. This would be conducive to the Government's objective to develop Hong Kong's bond market," said John Tsang, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). China's Ministry of Finance has sold offshore yuan bonds every year since the yuan offshore market was founded in 2009. WEEK IN REVIEW: * In an encouraging sign from a product development standpoint, Blackrock has launched Asia's first offshore RMB bond index exchange traded fund. The ETF tracks the Citi RMB bond capped index and requires that at least 70 percent of the bonds be investment grade. Blackrock is no stranger to the CNY products landscape. ishares introduced the world's first A-Share ETF, iShares A50 (2823) in 2004,and today it is the largest and most liquid A-share ETF in the market, totalling 54 billion Hong Kong dollars ($6.95 billion) in assets with turnover of 2 billion Hong Kong dollars in average daily trades. * Harvest Global Investments Limited launched an MSCI China ETF offering investors access to the 50 biggest constituents of the China A-shares index based on domestic free float-adjusted market capitalization. "With growing interest in China A-Shares, investors are seeking more targeted investment options," said Dr. Henry Zhao, Chairman of HGI. * In the deal space, United Overseas Bank has priced its first Singapore-cleared dim sum bond at a 2.6 percent yield. The 500 million RMB three-year deal garnered hefty demand with more than 26 accounts putting in more than 1 billion RMB of orders. Yuan deposits in HK:After a period of stagnation in 2012, yuan deposits have started to grow again. Yuan deposits as a percentage of total deposits have grown to more than 10 percent of the total Hong Kong deposit base. Total yuan deposits are inching towards the 700 billion yuan mark, according to latest data at end-April.