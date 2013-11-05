FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Development Bank to sell at least 3 bln yuan dim sum bond
November 5, 2013

China Development Bank to sell at least 3 bln yuan dim sum bond

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese policy bank China Development Bank will return to the offshore yuan debt market and start selling at least 3 billion yuan ($492 million) in yuan bonds on Wednesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bond comprises at least three tranches, namely 2-year, 5-year and 10-year tenors. An extra tranche of 30-year tenor is also being considered with the aim of extending the benchmark curve in the dim sum market.

“The announcement will come out quite soon and roadshows will begin tomorrow,” the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

