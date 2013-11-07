FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Tracker-China free trade zone threat forces Hong Kong to explore options
November 7, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

CNH Tracker-China free trade zone threat forces Hong Kong to explore options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - As China prepares to promote
numerous free trade zones on the mainland to boost global use of
the Chinese currency, Hong Kong is launching new products to
keep its first mover advantage intact.
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

