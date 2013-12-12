CNH Tracker-Heavy dim sum supply seen next year on refinancing pressure

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A strong month of yuan bond supply in the offshore market in November is likely to extend into next year as more than half of the outstanding yuan debt in Hong Kong is set to mature in 2014. Outstanding yuan bonds in the former British colony amount to around 560 billion yuan ($92 billion), of which more than 300 billion yuan will mature within the next 12 months, prompting some issuers to raise funds earlier to avoid a possible liquidity squeeze. Indeed, the primary market saw 48 billion yuan worth of bond issuance in November, the highest level since June 2012, and saw issuers such as Ping An Insurance Overseas and Far East Horizon revisiting the so-called dim sum bonds. "Issuance will be active in the first quarter of next year when redemption is usually strong due to seasonal factors, while the NDRC also started to approve new quotas to mainland issuers," said Becky Liu, a senior rates strategist at Standard Chartered.RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-China's move to quicken capital reforms may be risky More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES