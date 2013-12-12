FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Tracker-Heavy dim sum supply seen next year on refinancing pressure
December 12, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

CNH Tracker-Heavy dim sum supply seen next year on refinancing pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A strong month of yuan bond
supply in the offshore market in November is likely to extend
into next year as more than half of the outstanding yuan debt in
Hong Kong is set to mature in 2014.
    Outstanding yuan bonds in the former British colony amount
to around 560 billion yuan ($92 billion), of which more than 300
billion yuan will mature within the next 12 months, prompting
some issuers to raise funds earlier to avoid a possible
liquidity squeeze.
    Indeed, the primary market saw 48 billion yuan worth of bond
issuance in November, the highest level since June 2012, and saw
issuers such as Ping An Insurance Overseas and Far East Horizon
 revisiting the so-called dim sum bonds.
    "Issuance will be active in the first quarter of next year
when redemption is usually strong due to seasonal factors, while
the NDRC also started to approve new quotas to mainland
issuers," said Becky Liu, a senior rates strategist at Standard
