CNH Tracker-Chinese companies flock to offshore markets for funds

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese companies flocked to offshore markets for funds immediately after the New Year holidays to take advantage of relatively sufficient liquidity at the start of the year and increased bets on yuan appreciation. The boom in the primary market also comes at a time when more than half of the outstanding amount of dim sum debt is set to mature this year, the highest level since the market came into being in 2007. The expected heavy dim sum supply is likely to pressure the offshore yuan bond yield curve higher, which in turn may push some yuan bond issuers to the dollar bond market for alternatives. China Export-Import Bank (Chexim) is planning to issue up to 4 billion yuan ($661.03 million) bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors. Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Electronics and Peking University Founder Group are also in the market to sell yuan bonds. Analysts say it makes sense for companies to collect funds early in the year before concerns over quickly mounting local government debt and risks related to financial market reforms in China worsen. The onshore market does not look appealing to raise funds at present with elevated money rates after two cash crunches engineered by the central bank last year. The ongoing interest rate reform is poised to further increase domestic funding costs. Liquidity in China is expected to remain tight as the People's Bank of China is determined to make banks deleverage their interbank business to assure sustainable economic growth. As a result, more mainland companies may tap offshore funding pools. Some issuers are capitalising on dollar debt market for bigger bond sizes and better liquidity. Chinese property firms Kaisa and R&F Properties kicked off the emerging market issuance of dollar bonds on Monday. "RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Heavy dim sum supply seen next year on refinancing pressure More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES