August 28, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

CNH Tracker-European centres vie for trade in Chinese currency

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Saikat Chatterjee
    HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - European companies are
increasingly using the renminbi to settle trade with Chinese
counterparts in a sign that Beijing's efforts to
internationalise its currency are bearing fruit.
    Offshore renminbi hubs have been established in London and
Frankfurt earlier this year, and other European financial
centres are lining up to grab a share of the growing trade.
    "The growth in usage of the renminbi in Europe is going
gangbusters," said Evan Goldstein, global head of renminbi
services at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong.    
    These successes have helped dismiss some doubts over whether
Beijing could expand the currency's footprint beyond Asia, while
it was still only convertible on the trade account and heavily
restricted on the capital account.
    In the five years since China and Hong Kong signed a
landmark agreement signaling the start of offshore business the
renminbi's usage in settling trade transactions between China
and the rest of Asia steadily gained traction.
    The renminbi, also referred to as the yuan, has leapt into
the ranks of the top ten traded currencies. Nearly a fifth of
China's total trade with the world is now settled in renminbi,
compared to less than one percent at the start of 2009, with
most of the switch made away from settling in U.S. dollars.
    The growing trend has encouraged central banks from Malaysia
to Australia to keep a growing portion of their foreign exchange
reserves in the Chinese currency.
    A rash of corporate defaults in China in recent months, a
general slowdown in the economy and some technical glitches had
raised questions over progress in the project to
internationalise the renminbi.
    China has pressed on undeterred, turning its focus on the
European Union, its biggest trading partner, to put in place the
infrastructure needed to increase usage of its currency.
    In a series of landmark steps, Chinese authorities have
established a thriving offshore yuan currency businesses in
London and Frankfurt, encouraged Luxembourg to become a hub for
selling yuan-denominated bonds and offered special incentives to
European companies for adopting the renminbi in trade.   
    Those moves have started to pay off. Latest data from SWIFT,
the world's biggest electronic payments system, shows a
remarkable increase in the usage of the Chinese currency in the
past few months between Europe and China with the Germany,
France, United Kingdom and Luxembourg leading the way.
    Looking at individual countries, Germany has led the way
with a seventh of its trade with China now settled in renminbi,
compared with less than 2.5 percent in 2012.
    "There seems to be a broader adoption of RMB in Germany
across both large multinational organizations and small and
medium sized enterprises," said Deutsche Bank's Goldstein.
    Still, issues remain with regards to liquidity in these
offshore hubs as was evident in the early days in Hong Kong
where a sudden spurt in demand could cause trade to seize up. 
    China is likely to apply the lessons learnt while
establishing offshore yuan hubs in Asia, to avoid niggling
issues in European centres.
    
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
    * China Construction Bank  Taipei branch
and Bank of China  Taipei branch are in the
market to sell a total of 4 billion Formosa bonds, sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
    * European payments directly exchanged with China and Hong
Kong in RMB increased by 105 percent in July from a year
earlier, representing 10 percent of RMB payments worldwide in
value, according to global transaction services organisation
SWIFT.
    *  Shenzhen is studying a plan to connect its stock exchange
with Hong Kong's stock market, similar to the scheme planned for
Shanghai, and hopes it can be launched as soon as possible, a
government official said this week.
    * China's banking regulator is preparing rules aimed at
making commercial lenders get a tight grip over their
off-balance sheet financing activities which has jumped since
2010. Banks will now need to "comprehensively" supervise risks
emanating from these activities. 
    
    CHART OF THE WEEK: Offshore China bond yields converge  with
Asia: bit.ly/1tEP0am
    As the hunt for yield spreads within Asia, offshore yuan
bond yields have fallen to levels that is available elsewhere in
the region notwithstanding growing concerns around a slowing
economy and corporate defaults.  
      
 (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

