CNH Tracker-Dual currency IPO debut to further pressure offshore yuan supply

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is poised for its first dual currency initial public offering (IPO) as regional carrier, Hong Kong Airlines International, filed last week for the landmark Hong Kong dollar and yuan currency deal.

The former British colony has long been waiting for a dual currency IPO after its stock exchange launched share trading in yuan in addition to Hong Kong dollars in 2011. Companies such as Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group were believed to have explored the possibility, but all gave up due to technical barriers or fund repatriation restriction.

So far, only billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Hui Xian real estate investment trust completed a single yuan tranche REITS IPO in 2011 and Hopewell Highway Infrastructure did a yuan-denominated share placement in 2012.

Hong Kong’s second-largest airline group could raise about $600 million to buy new aircraft, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said. But the draft prospectus contained no details on the deal size or number of shares on offer.

Market participants expect appetite for the IPO’s yuan tranche to concentrate in the retail sector, as institutional investors have already had other more attractive options with their yuan funds, such as onshore and offshore yuan bonds.

The IPO also comes at a time when a stock investment scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong is scheduled to launch in about a month’s time, adding further pressure to the tight liquidity in the world’s largest offshore yuan hub.

Overseas investors will be allowed to enter China’s A-share market and mainland investors will be enabled to buy shares listed in Hong Kong from October, a milestone step as China accelerates opening up its domestic market.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect may not challenge Hong Kong Airlines’ IPO directly as the former only applies in the secondary market, but increasing demand for offshore yuan will likely raise funding cost to obtain the Chinese currency.

“As overseas investors can’t short sell A-shares, but mainland investors can do so to H-shares, fund flows may be skewed to net outflows to China in the first few weeks, causing liquidity tightness in the offshore market,” said Ngan Kim Man, head of RMB business strategy and planning at Hang Seng Bank.

As an indication of tighter offshore yuan liquidity, the one-year USD/CNH cross currency swap (CCS) has risen by 150 basis points (bps) in the past six months and is now hovering around more than one-year highs.

Growth in yuan deposits in Hong Kong lost steam in the past few months following a sharp weakening of the currency engineered by China’s central bank to shake out hot money and prepare for further market reforms.

In July, the city’s yuan deposits stood at 936.8 billion yuan ($152.86 billion), reversing two consecutive months of decline, but still at the lowest level since February.

There could be more headwinds for offshore yuan accumulation in the coming months and CNH liquidity could stay on the tight side as new cross-border yuan remittance channels could favour net outflows, Standard Chartered Bank analysts said in a report.

Meanwhile, investors are calling for a higher daily yuan conversion limit to facilitate their investment in yuan assets. At present, Hong Kong residents can only buy up to 20,000 yuan ($3,263) per day, while non-residents do not have such restrictions.

Bankers say investors can skirt the limit by obtaining yuan funds from other financial institutions such as brokerages. However, the unfavorable conversion rates to investors may dampen their interest to own yuan assets.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index reached 1,911 in July, up 0.85 percent from the previous month and 69 percent year-on-year. Lacklustre index growth was a result of mild detraction of FX turnover and yuan deposits, which partly offset a rise in cross-border yuan payments.

* Russia and China pledged on Tuesday to settle more bilateral trade in rouble and yuan and to enhance cooperation between banks, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said, as Moscow seeks to cushion the effects of Western economic sanctions.

* Nomura Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, announced on Wednesday it had established a joint venture with Shenzhen Hua Xia Ren He Capital Management to conduct a private fund business in the Qianhai Economic Zone in Shenzhen.

* International Finance Corporation (IFC) has appointed BNP Paribas, ICBC (Asia), and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for an offshore yuan bond to be listed in London.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Offshore yuan rates are on the rise as repatriation channels are widened while yuan deposit pool in Hong Kong stalls: link.reuters.com/vek82w

