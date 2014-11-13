CNH Tracker-Hong Kong boosts yuan liquidity for stock connect scheme

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - As a landmark investment scheme that links stock markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong draws nearer, the de facto central bank of the world’s largest offshore yuan hub has rolled out a series of measures to ensure sufficient yuan liquidity.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced on Wednesday that it was scrapping a 20,000 yuan ($3,264) daily conversion limit imposed on residents since 2004. Conversions will be conducted using offshore rates instead of onshore rates through a clearing bank.

“Demand for the yuan will increase after the stock connect is launched,” Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, told reporters.

The move will make it a lot easier for retail investors to put money into yuan assets and participate in the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme, scheduled to be launched on Monday.

In addition to the long-awaited removal of the conversion limit, the market regulator also established a 10 billion yuan intra-day repurchase facility earlier this month and assigned seven banks to work as primary liqudiity providers to ensure a stable offshore yuan rate.

The list of securities eligible for this liquidity facility were expanded to include dim sum bonds issued by China’s policy banks in the city, making it available to more participants.

Interbank lending rates for offshore yuan have hovered at a high level for the past few months as China made it easier to repatriate yuan funds back to the mainland while the steam went out of yuan deposit growth in Hong Kong.

Investors have to obtain their yuan from offshore markets before entering China, and the launch of the stock connect scheme could exacerbate a shortage of yuan in Hong Kong if strong demand emerges for relatively undervalued shares listed in Shanghai, analysts say.

Since the programme was announced in April, China’s A-share market has gone up 15-20 percent, while Hong Kong market indices were up 3-5 percent, narrowing the A-share discounts, according to HSBC.

“The stock connect would allow CNH investors greater choice to pursue higher return equity assets compared to fixed deposits or bonds in the past, raising the appeal of CNH,” said Mizuho analysts in a report. “We should see offshore CNH rates move higher as deposit competition intensifies.”

Under the stock connect scheme, Shanghai bound investment in mainland stocks is limited to an overall quota of 300 billion yuan and a daily quota of 13 billion yuan.

Hong Kong banks, including Dah Sing, are raising interest rates to compete for yuan funds, with the one-year deposit rate rising as high as 3.4 percent, comared with the benchmark rate at 3 percent in mainland China.

Yuan deposits in the former British colony may not be able to reach 1 trillion yuan by year-end though many had expected so at the beginning of the year, given a weak Chinese currency and sluggish economic data from the world’s second-largest economy.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China and Malaysia’s central banks signed a deal on Monday to establish a yuan clearing bank to be based in Kuala Lumpur, the first of its kind for the country, the People’s Bank of China said in a brief statement on its website.

* Standard Chartered said it had implemented renminbi-denominated cross-border sweeping for its clients including Xiamen Justsun Group, helping them improve their global liquidity management and enhance payment efficiency.

* Russia and China intend to increase the amount of trade settled in the yuan, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday in remarks that would be welcomed by Chinese authorities who want the currency to be used more widely around the world.

* Hang Seng Indexes and China Securities Index Company will jointly launch the Hang Seng CSI Shanghai-Hong Kong AH Smart Index on Nov 17 to show arbitrage opportunities arising from the AH price difference of dual-listed companies in the two cities.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

