CNH Tracker-"Dim sum" bonds eye robust 2015 after record year

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Debt sales in offshore yuan are expected to be strong next year as more Chinese issuers seek capital, but greater market volatility could lead to higher yields.

The strong debt issuance outlook comes on top of a record year for the “dim sum” bond market which has seen 324 billion yuan ($52.20 billion) in bond issuance so far this year, a 74 percent increase from 2013 volumes, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The record level of yuan debt issued offshore is a sign that increased trade in the Chinese currency is encouraging investors to buy dim sum bonds which offer better returns than some global peers, despite the renminbi’s relative volatility.

“It’s trade settlement that drives the dim sum bond market in the end,” said Andrew Malcolm, capital markets partner at Linklaters in Hong Kong.

“As more and more trade gets settled in yuan, corporates around the world are looking to finance their trade in yuan and that leads them to access to the dim sum market,” he said.

Nearly a quarter of China’s trade with the world is now settled in renminbi from less than one percent in early 2010 and analysts expect yuan settlement to account for a third settlements next year.

Increased volatility in Chinese markets over 2014 meant issuers had to offer higher yields in the dim sum market this year to entice borrowers, a trend that is expected to continue well into next year, thanks to refinancing pressures.

A total of 99.4 billion yuan worth of bonds is set to mature next year with most of it the first half of 2015, Bank of China International said in a report.

As a result, banks and brokerages are expecting strong debt offerings next year. Deutsche Bank expects the total net issuance of 250 billion yuan in the offshore bond market in 2015.

An HSBC index of dim sum debt offers yields of 4.4 percent compared to an Asian local currency bond index of 3.9 percent and 2.2 percent on a basket of U.S. bonds compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Yang Xi, an analyst at Citic Securities in Beijing recommends investors to increase the proportion of non-rated bonds with shorter durations sold by state-owned enterprises in their dim sum bond portfolios.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China will set up three new free-trade zones in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin, based on experience drawn from experiments in Shanghai’s free trade zone, the cabinet said last week.

* People’s Bank of China said on Sunday a currency swap between China and Kazakhstan, signed as part of trade deals between the two countries, was worth 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion).

* China’s central bank and commercial banks purchased 2.2 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in November, according to a Reuters calculation based on central bank data released on Monday.

* China Construction Bank Corporation said its board had approved a proposal to sell up to 80 billion yuan (US$12.9bn) in preference shares and it would sell up to 60 billion yuan onshore and up to 20 billion yuan offshore, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported on Monday.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

While the dim sum market has seen a growing interest from issuers around the world including Canada and United Kingdom this year, Chinese and Hong Kong issuers dominate the market. Issuance in terms of domiciles of issuers: link.reuters.com/gaq63w

RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Yuan insurance expansion raises over-reliance concerns

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES