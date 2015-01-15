CNH Tracker-Kaisa's woes raise pressure, cost for dim sum refinancing

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Just when many Chinese companies need to refinance their bonds, that has been made harder and more expensive by the failure of a troubled mainland developer to pay coupons for one of its bonds.

The offshore yuan bond market has not had any new issuance from the high-yield sector so far in 2015, mainly due to the case of Kaisa Group, which has raised funding costs.

Considerable amounts of dim sum bonds will mature this year, and the Kaisa episode will likely aggravate the already heavy refinancing pressure on issuers who are confronted with tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market.

Kaisa Group last week failed to pay coupons for its dollar bond maturing in 2020, after government officials blocked sales of some of its projects in Shenzhen and several executives unexpectedly exited.

The company’s dim sum bond that will mature in 2016 saw its yield surging to 110 percent on Jan. 12 before easing to 106 percent on Thursday.

Kaisa woes have frozen high-yield bond issuance from Chinese companies in the offshore market, where about $3.9 billion worth of G3 (dollar, euro and yen) and dim sum bonds from Chinese property companies are due to mature in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The average yield of high-yield and non-rated dim sum bonds rose to a record high 7 percent on Thursday from 6.4 percent at the beginning of the year, according to the HSBC dim sum bond index.

“Dim Sum issuance is likely to decline in 2015 from a record high in 2014 as the high cost of funding in the CNH market deters issuers,” Standard Chartered analysts said in a report last week.

A continuing improvement in bond issuance conditions in China’s domestic market also reduces demand for issuance by Chinese non-financial corporates, the bank said.

Funding costs for the yuan have been elevated in the past few months in Hong Kong, as landmark schemes such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) have drawn funds back to China.

The tightness is expected to be sustained this year as repatriation channels are set to be broadened further. A trading link between Shenzhen and Hong Kong is on the cards following the Shanghai connector, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month.

HSBC expects the total 2015 issuance of dim sum bonds and certificates of deposit (CDs) of between 490 billion yuan and 520 billion ($79 billion - $84 billion), compared to last year’s 530 billion yuan, the highest level since the market began in 2007.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* A plan to link stock exchange trading between Taiwan and Japan will focus on giving Japanese investors access to exchange traded funds, or ETFs, listed in Taiwan that track capital markets in China, two people in Taipei familiar with the matter said.

* China has allowed foreign investors to fully own e-commerce companies in Shanghai’s free trade zone as part of a pilot scheme, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

* Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday it had executed the first two-way cross-border renminbi cash sweep in Shanghai since the scheme was extended nationwide in November, for its client Koninklijke DSM NV.

* China Universal Asset Management (Hong Kong) and Taiwan’s Yuanda Funds signed an MOU on Monday. The two asset managers will cooperate to study renminbi index products and exchange-traded funds.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

The primary market of dim sum bonds is quiet so far this year, which is a sharp contrast with the same period of 2014: link.reuters.com/qez73w

