China's E Fund eyes fresh RQFII quota, offshore yuan products

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chinese asset management firm E Fund said on Tuesday it is considering applying for an additional quota under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme, amid increasing demand for yuan-related products due to improved sentiment toward China’s currency and the economy.

RQFII is a pilot scheme launched at the end of 2011 to allow foreign investors to pursue yuan assets in mainland China’s bond and stock markets with the offshore yuan they hold.

Under the scheme, E Fund has already received a 1.1 billion yuan ($177 million) quota for its fixed-income fund and a combined 5 billion yuan quota for its yuan exchange-traded fund (ETF) product.

The first batch of the firm’s yuan ETF quota totalling 2 billion yuan was used up within a day, and around half of the newly added 3 billion yuan has been sold, Nathan Lin, managing director at E Fund (Hong Kong) told Reuters in an interview.

“There has been good demand for RQFII products in the past month and the market is heating up,” said Lin, who is also a portfolio manager at E Fund.

“We will of course continue to apply for new quota, say after 80 percent of the 3 billion is sold out.”

The E Fund’s yuan ETF , which tracks the CSI 100 A-share index, can be traded in both yuan and Hong Kong dollars.

China shares posted their third-straight daily loss on Tuedsay, dragging the Shanghai index to its lowest close in nearly four years.

But Lin said there were signs the world’s second-largest economy had bottomed out and the A-share market looked attractive now, given too many negative factors had been priced in before.

Returns for the onshore bond market could be as high as 4 to 6 percent annually, even by investing in bonds rated AA or above, which was quite attractive in the low interest rate environment globally, he added.

Among 15 offshore yuan bond funds in Hong Kong, E Fund’s fixed-income fund was the best performer with a return of 4.53 percent as of Nov.r 23, according to statistics offered by the firm.

“Both onshore stock and interbank bond markets are multi-trillion yuan markets, which via RQFII, investors can easily enjoy daily liquidity with the ability to enter or exit every day,” Lin said, when comparing it with QFII which only allows redemption monthly or every three months.

Lin said the company was also applying for QFII quota and preparing new offshore yuan ETF and fixed income products.

China introduced QFII in 2003 as part of efforts to attract foreign investment and reform its capital markets, and has been actively promoting it in recent months, including holding investor presentations overseas.

After languishing earlier this year, the yuan has been hitting record highs recently as participants expect further yuan strength and unwind long dollar positions built up earlier in the year.

After weakening by 1.6 percent through late July, it has since rebounded and has now risen about 1.2 percent so far in 2012 against the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 6.2255 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)