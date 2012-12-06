FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corporación Andina de Fomento issues 600mln yuan dim sum bond-term sheet
December 6, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Corporación Andina de Fomento issues 600mln yuan dim sum bond-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Latin American regional development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento completed its sale of a 600 million yuan ($96 million)three-year offshore yuan bond, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The senior unsecured bond, expected to be rated Aa3/A+/A+ (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), was priced at 3.55 percent, the term sheet showed.

The bond will be settled on December 12 and listed in London.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners.

Before this deal, Latin American issuers such as Banco Santander and America Movil have also sold their dim sum bonds in Hong Kong.

$1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

