CNH Tracker-Dim sum bond market set for a brighter 2013

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan bond market, which is likely to post negligible year-on-year growth in issuance volume this year, is set for a brighter 2013 amid expectations of further yuan appreciation and improved liquidity globally, analysts say. Sentiment in the nascent market, which Beijing sees as the front line in its efforts to internationalise the yuan, was hurt by a sudden fall in the value of the currency in the first half of the year. That caused some issuers to shun the yuan and ask for higher yields to compensate for its diminished value. On the other hand, tight supply of offshore yuan due partly to a change in the currency's outlook and more repatriation channels pushed yuan cross currency swap points to record highs, making it more expensive to obtain the yuan via this market. The total issuance of dim sum bonds, including yuan certificate of deposits of no less than 1-year tenor, stands at 147.1 billion yuan ($23.61 billion) so far this year. That compares with 147.9 billion yuan for all of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters statistics, below many analysts' expectations. But wider use of the Chinese currency will play a crucial role next year in developing the offshore market, analysts say. More countries will use yuan in trade and increase its transaction volume, encouraging more issuance of dim sum bonds to meet demand for the currency. "Against a backdrop of a gradual appreciation in the currency and a vigorous trade outlook, we expect CNH bonds plus CD issuance to be between 280 billion and 360 billion yuan in 2013," said Crystal Zhao, an analyst with HSBC in a report. China's yuan has staged a rollercoster performance this year, recovering about 2.6 percent since hitting a 2012 low of 6.3967 per dollar in late July. The yuan has gained 1 percent against the U.S. dollar, year to date. Deutsche Bank expects the "redback" to appreciate by 2-3 percent next year, which will lift total returns of the dim sum bond market to 6.25-7.25 percent in U.S. dollar terms in 2013. A return in yuan appreciation expectations, underpinned by a recovering Chinese economy, will help relieve pressure on cost-sensitive issuers who can lower offering yields, though not as much as before when investors held bullish bets on the yuan. Meanwhile, quantitative easing measures in major western countries will extend into the new year, arming foreign investors who are inspired by global risk off sentiment with cheap money to seek higher yields in emerging markets. The world's second-largest economy is also committed to ensuing appropriate growth in bank loans and social financing in 2013 to cushion economic headwinds, and bankers see more policy easing ahead in a survey conducted by China's central bank. "The loosening monetary environment in the U.S. and Europe is providing rich liquidity for the market, which is a good support to fund flows into emerging markets," said Yang Xi, a fixed-income analyst at Citic Securities. In Yang's view, dim sum bond issuance by corporates which is down 25 percent as of November, will catch up next year to reach 80-100 billion yuan since China's economy has bottomed out, reviving corporates' incentive to make investments. HSBC suggested investors buy dim sum bonds issued by high grade multinational corporates as they continue to provide a yield premium over comparable U.S. dollar peers with limited supply risk. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Japan's SBI Holdings said a fund management company it owns with a state-owned company in Shanghai has received approval to invest offshore yuan in China under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Limited Partner programme (RQFLP), becoming the second entity and the first non-Chinese one to be approved under the scheme. * Asset manager E Fund said it has been given a further 5 billion yuan official quota to invest in China's mainland A-share market via an exchange-traded fund (ETF) denominated in yuan, amid improved sentiment among some global investors who are betting on a recovery in China. * British Columbia may double the size of its potential yuan-denominated dim sum bond to 1 billion yuan, planned as the first government issue in China's nascent offshore debt market, and it expects little impact from a threat this week to downgrade its triple-A credit rating. * The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to launch stock index futures, including China's mainland A-share index futures and options, which will allow foreign investors to invest with the yuan, Calvin Tai, HKex's head of trading, was quoted by Shanghai Securities Journal as saying. CHART OF THE WEEK: Dim sum bond yield curves: link.reuters.com/rar74t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 40,390.8 127 2. Standard 19,438.5 75 Chartered Bank 3. BNP Paribas SA 16,886.3 61 4. Bank of China 10,321.3 15 5. Deutsche Bank 6,988.5 27 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of Dec. 20.