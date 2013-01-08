FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Svenska Handelsbanken to issue a 3-year dim sum bond-term sheet
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Svenska Handelsbanken to issue a 3-year dim sum bond-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swedish lender Svenska Handelsbanken AB is in the market to sell a three-year offshore yuan bond with an initial price guidance set at the mid-3 percent area, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The senior unsecured bond is expected to be rated Aa3/AA- (Moody‘s/S&P), the same as the issuer’s rating.

It will be a benchmark-size deal which will be priced later today, the term sheet showed.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB sold a 170 million yuan two-year dim sum bond priced at 1.4 percent in 2011.

HSBC is the sole bookrunner of the transaction.

The dim sum bond market has been quite active after the New Year holiday, with HSBC and China Guangdong Nuclear tapping the market, seeing strong demand from investors. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

