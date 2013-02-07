FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNH Tracker-Yuan bond yield gap to persist on strong capital flows
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

CNH Tracker-Yuan bond yield gap to persist on strong capital flows

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The spread between yuan
government bonds traded in Hong Kong and those on the Chinese
mainland has widened to its highest in more than six months as
capital flows to Asia and a firmer yuan outlook press down on
offshore debt yields.
    The gap between the 10-year dim sum treasury bond
 and its onshore counterpart extended
to 60 basis points last Wednesday, its highest since mid-May.
The gap for three-year bonds stood at 80 basis points.
    Higher investor risk appetite globally and monetary easing
policies by major western and Asian countries have caused
investors to stampede into emerging markets seeking better
returns, thus hitting the dim sum bond yield curve as well.
    The nascent bond market made a luminous start this year,
with nearly 10 billion yuan of orders chasing three bonds that
raised a combined 2.9 billion yuan. Thomson Reuters data show
total issuance in January was 25.5 billion yuan ($4.1 billion).
    Analysts and traders said they saw funds from foreign
central banks and other long-term investors chasing dim sum
treasuries at the beginning of the year, keeping the offshore
yield curve below the onshore equivalent.
    They also noted that despite the long-term convergence trend
of yield levels in the two markets, the wide spread may sustain
for a while for long-end treasury bonds due to fund inflows and
limited supply in the primary offshore market.
    Funds also flowed into yuan-denominated instruments due to a
more bullish outlook for the Chinese currency.
    The yuan strengthened sharply in the second half
of last year, drawing foreign investors with plenty of cheap
money to the market for both foreign exchange and capital gains.
The onshore government bond yield, however, held steady due to
barriers against foreign access.
    "We sought to identify the optimal local-currency bond
portfolio for central banks and find that based on historical
performance, central banks should substantially increase their
allocations to China's local markets," said Becky Liu, an
analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.
    In her view, Chinese government bond valuations are
attractive for large reserve holders since they are higher than
those of most major reserve currencies across all tenors.
Short-dated government bond yields in major reserve-currency
economies are close to or even below zero such as in
Switzerland.
    Foreign central banks are allowed to invest in the onshore
bond market subject to certain quotas, but the offshore market
seems more enticing given no approvals are needed to either buy
bonds or to remit proceeds.
    That said, there will be limited upside for short-end
government bonds since yuan liquidity remains relatively tight
in the offshore market and the situation may continue throughout
the year unless more channels are opened up to let yuan flow out
of China more freely.
    Funding costs for banks to obtain the currency via issuing
one-year certificates of deposits (CDs) were about 2.5 to 3.2
percent in January, already exceeding the return from three-year
government bonds in Hong Kong which yield
2.39/2.04 percent.
    Most analysts expect mild growth of yuan deposits in Hong
Kong this year, reaching around 800 billion yuan by the end of
the year, compared to 603 billion yuan by the end of 2012.
               
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
   * China has completed divvying up 70 billion yuan in quotas
for foreign institutional investors to put offshore yuan
holdings into its capital markets, raising expectations that
details of the next huge tranche of 200 billion yuan will be
announced soon. 
   * Forty-five banks in Taiwan started their yuan business on
Wednesday, furthering the internationalisation of the Chinese
currency. Bank of China  Taipei branch
provided USD/CNH spot and CNH deposit rates
 for renminbi clearing in Taiwan.
   * Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan said on Wednesday
it had successfully completed nearly 6 million yuan transactions
denominated in yuan for several corporates, including Makalot
Industrial, Eastech Electronics (Taiwan), SEF TECH, and OHL
Taiwan Limited.
   * Yuan deposits in Taiwan banks' offshore business units
(OBU) increased by 11.8 percent month-on-month to reach 24
billion yuan by the end of December and yuan cross-border trade
settlement fell by 6.3 percent to 7.08 billion yuan, data from 
Taiwan's central bank showed. 
   * Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has started
offering yuan accounts in a sign of rapidly growing trade and
investment ties between China and the Gulf. The accounts will
help smaller China-affiliated firms trade with the United Arab
Emirates and cut their currency risks. 
   * The pace of yuan appreciation is likely to pick up slightly
over the next 12 months, underpinned by steady capital inflows.
The yuan is likely to strengthen to 6.15 per dollar
by the end of January 2014, translating to a rise of around 1.3
percent. 
        
    CHART OF THE WEEK:  
    Onshore and offshore government bond yield curves: link.reuters.com/qys75t
        
    LEAGUE TABLES    
    
    Book runner:          Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:
    
    1.HSBC                       7,968.0                   21
    2.Standard Chartered         3,625.5                    9
    3.BNP Paribas SA             3,184.3                   10   
     
    4.National Australia Bank    2,000.0                    3
    5.Bank of China              1,876.7                    2

    * Thomson Reuters data as of Feb. 7. 
       
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES  
         
($1 = 6.2317 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

