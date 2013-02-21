FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNH Tracker-Offshore yuan set to further eclipse NDF market
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

CNH Tracker-Offshore yuan set to further eclipse NDF market

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The yuan non-deliverable
forward (NDF) market is rapidly losing market share as more and
more corporate fund flows are switched to the deliverable market
seeking a better channel to hedge currency risk, traders said.
     NDF contracts, betting on future movements of
the yuan and settled in U.S. dollars, were once the main
financial instrument used by importers and exporters, with no
offshore yuan market available out of the mainland authorities'
exchange controls.
    However, its leading position has been challenged by the new
deliverable yuan market in Hong Kong, also known as the CNH
market, which drove down the NDF's daily trading volume to
around $3 billion now from $5 billion about two years ago,
traders estimated.
    By comparison, the turnover of deliverable yuan spot and
forward in the offshore market as a whole has reached
approximately $5-6 billion per day from zero when the market
came into being in mid-2010 as part of Beijing's plans to
internationalise the yuan.
    The contraction of yuan NDF market is largely due to the
basis risk it carries - the difference between the actual yuan
spot rate and the midpoint fixing set by People's Bank of China
(PBoC), which widened considerably when the onshore yuan daily
trading band was doubled to 1 percent last year.
    "This makes corporates with NDF contracts, which directly
link to the PBoC's fixing, less protected," said Nathan Chow, an
analyst at DBS Bank in Hong Kong.
    With the prospect of broader foreign exchange reform, the
regulator will probably widen the trading band further to
reflect market forces better while market participants will
increasingly migrate to the CNH market, Chow added.
    The onshore yuan spot rate repeatedly hit the strong end of
the daily limit late last year and the market is expecting the
band to be further widened to 1.5-2 percent this year.
    Beijing's ambitions to promote the international use of the
yuan and make the currency match China's growing power as the
world's second-largest economy bode well for the CNH market,
with more favourable policies in prospect.  
    China gave a green light to yuan clearing banks in Taiwan
and Singapore just ahead of the Lunar New Year in early
February, paving the way for more offshore yuan deliverable
markets similar to Hong Kong's. 
    The creation of more offshore yuan centres is likely to
divert more liquidity and trading activity from the NDF market
in future.
    "Companies now make more use of the CNH market to hedge
currency risk," said a banker in charge of treasury sales,
adding some Chinese importers choose to borrow dollars in Hong
Kong and use USD/CNH forward contracts to lock in their cost of
funds.
    Statistics from China's central bank showed that corporates
increased to use yuan when they settled trade with China, taking
the currency's share of total trade flows to nearly 15 percent
in the past three months, up from an average 12 percent in 2012.
    As yuan forwards become deliverable in more locations and to
an increasing number of market players, the need for an NDF
market will slowly evaporate, HSBC analysts said in a recent
report.
    
               
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
   * Chinatrust Financial is set to price Taiwan's
first Renminbi bond at an indicative yield of 2.9 percent and
the final yield will be announced as soon as Friday, three
sources familiar with the plan said on Tuesday. The bank has
received regulatory approval to raise up to T$5 billion ($168
million) for the bond. 
   * China named Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
 , the world's biggest bank, as the clearing
bank for offshore yuan business in Singapore, following the
signing of a clearing settlement agreement in January between
China's central bank and Bank of China's Taipei branch - the
yuan clearing bank for Taiwan.   
   * Taiwan's First Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of First
Financial, said it had taken in 1.1 billion in yuan
($177 million) deposits in the first three days after starting
business on  February 6, accounting for one-third of all yuan
deposits taken by Taiwan's domestic banking units (DBU) during
the period.
   * The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has added Bank of China Hong
Kong as a market maker for yuan currency futures
starting from February 25, following DBS, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China International Futures, Merrill Lynch
International, HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Newedge Financial.
   * Citi said it saw strong growth in RMB-related transactions
in the past two years in Singapore, including doubling of RMB
account openings and significant increase in volume of payment
processing as more trade transactions between Singapore and
China are settled in the currency.
   * China's central bank drained 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion)
from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements
on Tuesday. This is the first time since June that the central
bank has used ordinary repos to drain funds. 

        
    CHART OF THE WEEK:  
    Yuan foreign exchange curves: link.reuters.com/fuc26t
   
        
    LEAGUE TABLES    
    
    Book runner:          Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:
    
    1.HSBC                       8,421.0                   23
    2.BNP Paribas SA             4,315.8                   14
    3.Standard Chartered         3,775.5                   11
    4.National Australia Bank    2,000.0                    3
    5.Bank of China              1,876.7                    2

    * Thomson Reuters data as of Feb. 21. 
       
     RECENT STORIES:
London's yuan push stirs hopes of Eurodollar-style boom
 
CNH Tracker-Yuan bond yield gap to persist on strong capital
flows 
    
More stories about the CNH market                 
Daily onshore yuan reports                        
Daily China money market reports                  
      
Offshore yuan rate    Onshore yuan rate  
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS 
Offshore yuan bonds 
  
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES  
         
($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.