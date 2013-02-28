CNH Tracker-Taiwan yuan bonds may be dogged by policy barriers

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yuan-denominated bonds made their debut in Taiwan as Chinatrust Financial, the island's top credit card issuer, priced its three-year debt last Friday, providing local investors with more options beyond generally low-yield Taiwan dollar assets. Issuance of yuan bonds in Taiwan, dubbed "treasure island bonds", akin to Hong Kong's so-called dim sum bonds, is expected to be active at the initial stage given strong regulatory momentum to boost offshore yuan business there, analysts say. But it may prove difficult for Taiwan's yuan bond market to surpass or even catch up with Hong Kong's if current policy barriers for global issuers and investors to enter its market persist. That will choke the yuan bond pipeline in future. Taiwan is a latecomer in the potentially lucrative offshore yuan business as the island seeks greater economic integration with China, its one-time political foe. Chinatrust started its yuan debt sale immediately after Taiwan's yuan business kicked off in February, with the announcement of a clearing bank there. It raised 1 billion yuan ($160.6 million) at 2.9 percent, meeting positive demand. Deutsche Bank followed soon after. It is in the market to sell a 1-2 billion yuan bond, with initial guidance for the three-year tranche at 1.5-2.5 percent and the five-year one at 1.6-2.7 percent, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Yuan bonds will broaden investment choices for local investors who are starving for higher yields. Taiwan government bonds generate an average return of 1.38 percent with an average duration of 8.52 years, according to HSBC data. However, for those already investing in Hong Kong's dim sum bond market, treasure island bonds are unlikely to become a more attractive investment unless the local authority relaxes its tight leash over the domestic bond market. "The yield level of these yuan bonds in Taiwan are too low and we still prefer Hong Kong's dim sum bonds where we have more choices of bonds with better returns," said a fund manager with a securities house in Taiwan. Some domestic banking units (DBU) of Taiwan Banks, competing for yuan funds by offering interest rates of as high as 3.5 percent for three-month time deposits, may also find it hard to turn a profit by investing in these bonds. Policy hurdles weigh on the future development of Taiwan's yuan market, as foreign issuers are required to secure approvals from the central bank and the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to sell a bond. Mainland corporates and financial institutions, the main dim sum bond issuers in Hong Kong, are strictly prohibited from issuing bonds in Taiwan. In addition, foreign investors may encounter a withholding tax on dividends if they tap these bonds. And only bonds with a credit rating of BBB or higher can be listed on the international board as required by the current rule. "Unless there is a material price difference between Taiwan and Hong Kong, I do not think global issuers will have the incentive to switch to Taiwan to raise yuan bonds," said Becky Liu, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. Given these restrictions, both issuers and investors of yuan bonds sold in Taiwan will be mainly Taiwan entities, Liu said. China launched the offshore yuan bond market in 2007 as part of ambitions to promote the yuan in global trade and business. Hong Kong has been at the forefront to develop the market, with the total bond issuance in 2012 amounting to 112 billion yuan ($17.99 billion) and the outstanding amount reaching 237 billion. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World Bank, issued its first yuan-denominated discount note in the offshore yuan market on Tuesday, in a move that will further support China's efforts to internationalise its currency. The size of the bond is equivalent to about $50 million with a three-month maturity. * Invesco Hong Kong said it would launch a yuan bond fund on the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) platform on Monday, which will invest at least 70 percent of its net asset value in yuan-denominated bonds issued outside mainland China. Its fund manager expected the annual return to reach six to eight percent. * China's yuan currency has surpassed the Russian rouble to become the 13th most widely used world payments currency, according to global transaction services organization SWIFT. Yuan payments grew in value by 171 percent year on year in January, propelling it to an all-time high market share of 0.63 percent. * China will soon relax rules for qualified institutional foreign investors when they channel their offshore yuan holdings into China's securities market, allowing more financial institutions to join the scheme and more flexible investment portfolios, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. * Gala Embalagens, Brazil's leading toy retailer, and HSBC Bank Brasil SA have completed the country's first import transaction conducted in Chinese yuan. By paying in yuan rather than converting its payment through U.S. dollars, the company reduced exchange-rate risk and costs. * The yuan deposits taken by Taiwan's domestic banking units (DBU) reached 7 billion yuan by Feb. 22, eight days after yuan business started on the island, according to statistics from Taiwan's central bank. CHART OF THE WEEK: Dim sum bond vs. Taiwan dollar bond: link.reuters.com/gyt36t ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)