CNH Tracker-Dim sum market slips into early summer lull
July 25, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

CNH Tracker-Dim sum market slips into early summer lull

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan bond market
is enduring a rare barren patch with not a single issue sold in
Hong Kong in more than a month due to higher borrowing costs and
worries about potential currency depreciation.
    The outlook remains bleak with bankers and analysts
expecting issuance to remain lacklustre in the second half after
an unprecedented cash squeeze in the onshore markets in June
brought the roaring supply pipeline to a screeching halt.
    Only 8.2 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) of so-called "dim sum"
bonds, excluding those issued by China's Ministry of Finance,
were sold in June compared with an average 20 billion yuan
monthly between January and May, according to Thomson Reuters
data.    
    Not a single bond has been sold in the market since June 21.
   
    The decline is in line with broad risk aversion in the
aftermath of the Federal Reserve's comments that it expects to
start scaling back massive stimulus later this year. That has
led to only $400 million dollars in bond issuance in Asia
excluding Japan in June, Standard Chartered data showed.
    "The dim sum bond yield has jumped to a higher level, which
made potential issuers take a wait-and-see approach, while many
investors are yet to be comfortable to return to this young
market," said a fund manager in Hong Kong. 
    The spectre of yuan depreciation has made investors ask for
higher yields to compensate for potential foreign exchange
losses. 
    The average yield of yuan bonds sold outside of China
tracked by Bank of China Hong Kong soared to an almost two-year
high of 6 percent in early July before easing to 5.8 percent
recently. The average duration of these bonds is 2.14 years.
    Concerns that the world's second-largest economy could
suffer a hard landing and that yuan appreciation may have
already run its course led some investors to retreat from yuan
assets.
    China's central bank and commercial banks sold 41.2 billion
yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in June, reversing
six months of net purchases, suggesting net capital outflows
from the country. 
    While offshore yuan deposit growth momentum has been good so
far this year, standing at 698.5 billion yuan ($113.8 billion)
in May, economists are only forecasting milder growth ahead with
deposits seen reaching 700-750 billion yuan by year-end.
    Market players are turning more bearish on the Chinese
currency, which has gained 35 percent against the U.S. dollar
since China embarked on currency reforms in July 2005. Some
expect the "red back" to depreciate for the rest of the year.
    China's State Council on Wednesday pledged to maintain yuan
exchange rate stability at the appropriate equilibrium level,
among other measures it would take to support the economy.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Lu Ting interpreted
the yuan comments to mean the central bank won't allow the
Chinese currency to appreciate from the present level.
    That said, dim sum bonds in the secondary market still
outperformed hard/composite local currency bonds with a return
of 1.8 percent from January to June, compared with a loss of 4-5
percent for the latter, HSBC said.
    The bank favours high-grade multinational corporates which
it believes should enjoy better U.S. economic growth and limited
supply risk. It also recommends buying short-dated bonds with
maturities of less than three years.        
                                  
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
    
   * China's yuan currency gained two places to be ranked the
11th mostly used global currency in June, thanks to the
continuous growth of yuan payments in core markets, said global
transaction services organisation SWIFT on Wednesday.
 
   * Taiwan will allow local bills finance companies to trade
bonds denominated in foreign currencies, including offshore yuan
bonds in Hong Kong, said two sources close to the central bank
on Tuesday. 
   * Yangzijiang Shipbuiding Holdings Ltd will be the
first stock on the Singapore Exchange to be traded in both
Singapore dollar and yuan, as the city-state pushes for a bigger
share in the offshore yuan market. 
   * The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved
three new Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors
(RQFII) in June, the most it has done in a month since December
2011 when it gave the thumbs up to nine right after it launched
the programme. 
   * Standard Chartered Bank (China) said it completed a 2.7
billion yuan cross-border lending deal for a worldwide
manufacturer, which enables the client's headquarter in China to
transfer surplus yuan funds to their offshore related companies
with a tenor of one year.
        
    CHART OF THE WEEK: 
   Bank of China Hong Kong dim sum bond index: link.reuters.com/jem89t
    
    LEAGUE TABLES    
    
    Book runner:          Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:
    
    1.HSBC                      35,891.3                   98
    2.Standard Chartered        19,120.0                   57
    3.BNP Paribas SA            15,371.3                   50
    4.ICBC                       3,526.7                   10
    5.Bank of China              2,826.7                    5

    * Thomson Reuters data as of July 25.     
              
    RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-More two-way flow signals bigger spot for yuan in
global trade 
    
More stories about the CNH market                 
Daily onshore yuan reports                        
Daily China money market reports                  
      
Offshore yuan rate    Onshore yuan rate  
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS 
Offshore yuan bonds 
  
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES  
         
($1 = 6.1360 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

