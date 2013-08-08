FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2013 / 3:12 AM / in 4 years

CNH Tracker-Fast yuan deposit growth may have run its course

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's yuan deposits fell
for the first time in nine months in June, a sign that their
fast growing pace since late last year may have come to a stop
amid expectations there is limited upside for the currency.
    A stagnant offshore yuan pool will likely force companies
that would like to raise money in the fledgling market to pay up
and banks may have to raise interest rates on deposits to draw
in yuan funds.
    Yuan deposits fell 500 million yuan ($81.7 million) in June
to 698 billion yuan, after a total of 153 billion yuan had been
added since last September, according to the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA). 
    Though the drop seemed relatively modest, it raised concerns
about whether the market would see a repeat of what happened at
the end of 2011 when the "redback" lost steam and deposits as a
result declined for five straight months.
    Offshore yuan, also known as CNH, is gradually
moving closer to its onshore counterpart CNY. Their
spread has narrowed to below 50 basis points in the past few
months.
    Convergence of the two yuan foreign exchange rates make it
difficult to do arbitrage by moving funds cross borders, while a
much stronger CNH before had attracted large amount of funds to
the offshore market.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a series of stable
yuan midpoint fixings recently and market participants thus
anticipate limited room for yuan to gain further against the
dollar this year.
    While the currency set a record high on Thursday, traders
struggled to explain the sudden resurgence in bullishness, with
some attributing it to the central bank's custom of engineering
rallies in the yuan prior to major diplomatic events, in this
case the upcoming G20 summit in September. 
    Long positions in the Chinese currency have been reduced,
according to a Reuters poll last week, in line with most
emerging Asian currencies which have suffered from worries over
China's slowdown and prospects of a cut in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus. 
    Broader channels to make use of the yuan via the Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme and
trade finance for corporates have also helped reduce idle yuan
funds in banks.
    Outstanding yuan loans extended by banks in Hong Kong jumped
to 88.2 billion yuan by end-April, up 12 percent from end-2012
and 186 percent from end-2011, the HKMA said.
    The cross-border yuan loan programme in Shenzhen's Qianhai
business zone will likely expedite yuan flows to the onshore
market since lending rates in Hong Kong still enjoy discounts
against the onshore level.
    "Given more offshore RMB lending activity, there would be a 
multiplier effect on top of deposits. We can't only look at RMB
deposits in Hong Kong as a gauge of liquidity," Frances Cheung,
a senior strategist at Credit Agricole said.
    While trade settlement volumes in yuan also saw a setback in
June to a four-month low on the backdrop of China's weak imports
and exports, relaxation at the regulatory level bodes well for a
quick pickup in the coming months. 
    The PBOC allowed mainland banks to process yuan cross-border
trade settlement for their clients before verifying the
documents relate to trade. Earlier, they had to be additionally
vetted by authorities. 
                                         
    WEEK IN REVIEW:
   * The Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index (RGI)
rose by a steady 4.8 percent on a monthly basis to 1,050 in
June, withstanding weak China data and the recent liquidity
crunch.
   * Foreign central banks made use of a total of 9.32 billion
yuan from bilateral currency swaps they signed with the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) in the first of 2013, the PBOC said in a
report.
   * Shenzhen International Holdings, DBS Hong Kong branch and
Bank of China Shenzhen branch announced last Thursday the
signing of a one-year 100 million yuan Qianhai cross-border
bilateral RMB loan agreement. DBS will provide the loan
facility, and Bank of China will serve as the domestic
settlement bank.
   * Chong Hing Bank, a local bank in Hong Kong, said
it intended to apply for permission to set up a branch in
Shenzhen's Qianhai area. It is also applying for qualification
of Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor.
    
    CHART OF THE WEEK:
    Hong Kong's yuan deposits and trade settlement volumes: link.reuters.com/pyc32v
    
    LEAGUE TABLES    
    Book runner:          Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:
    
    1.HSBC                      36,291.3                  102
    2.Standard Chartered        19,768.4                   59
    3.BNP Paribas SA            16,271.3                   52
    4.ICBC                       3,526.7                   10
    5.DBS Group                  2,987.7                    9

    * Thomson Reuters data as of Aug 8.     
                      
    RECENT STORIES:
> CNH Tracker-Offshore yuan expansion too fast for some China
firms 
> CHINA MONEY-In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to
transparency but quietly tightens grip 
    
More stories about the CNH market                 
Daily onshore yuan reports                        
Daily China money market reports                  
      
Offshore yuan rate    Onshore yuan rate  
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS 
Offshore yuan bonds 
  
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES  
         

($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
