CNH Tracker-Fast yuan deposit growth may have run its course

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's yuan deposits fell for the first time in nine months in June, a sign that their fast growing pace since late last year may have come to a stop amid expectations there is limited upside for the currency. A stagnant offshore yuan pool will likely force companies that would like to raise money in the fledgling market to pay up and banks may have to raise interest rates on deposits to draw in yuan funds. Yuan deposits fell 500 million yuan ($81.7 million) in June to 698 billion yuan, after a total of 153 billion yuan had been added since last September, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Though the drop seemed relatively modest, it raised concerns about whether the market would see a repeat of what happened at the end of 2011 when the "redback" lost steam and deposits as a result declined for five straight months. Offshore yuan, also known as CNH, is gradually moving closer to its onshore counterpart CNY. Their spread has narrowed to below 50 basis points in the past few months. Convergence of the two yuan foreign exchange rates make it difficult to do arbitrage by moving funds cross borders, while a much stronger CNH before had attracted large amount of funds to the offshore market. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a series of stable yuan midpoint fixings recently and market participants thus anticipate limited room for yuan to gain further against the dollar this year. While the currency set a record high on Thursday, traders struggled to explain the sudden resurgence in bullishness, with some attributing it to the central bank's custom of engineering rallies in the yuan prior to major diplomatic events, in this case the upcoming G20 summit in September. Long positions in the Chinese currency have been reduced, according to a Reuters poll last week, in line with most emerging Asian currencies which have suffered from worries over China's slowdown and prospects of a cut in the Federal Reserve's stimulus. Broader channels to make use of the yuan via the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme and trade finance for corporates have also helped reduce idle yuan funds in banks. Outstanding yuan loans extended by banks in Hong Kong jumped to 88.2 billion yuan by end-April, up 12 percent from end-2012 and 186 percent from end-2011, the HKMA said. The cross-border yuan loan programme in Shenzhen's Qianhai business zone will likely expedite yuan flows to the onshore market since lending rates in Hong Kong still enjoy discounts against the onshore level. "Given more offshore RMB lending activity, there would be a multiplier effect on top of deposits. We can't only look at RMB deposits in Hong Kong as a gauge of liquidity," Frances Cheung, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole said. While trade settlement volumes in yuan also saw a setback in June to a four-month low on the backdrop of China's weak imports and exports, relaxation at the regulatory level bodes well for a quick pickup in the coming months. The PBOC allowed mainland banks to process yuan cross-border trade settlement for their clients before verifying the documents relate to trade. Earlier, they had to be additionally vetted by authorities. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index (RGI) rose by a steady 4.8 percent on a monthly basis to 1,050 in June, withstanding weak China data and the recent liquidity crunch. * Foreign central banks made use of a total of 9.32 billion yuan from bilateral currency swaps they signed with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in the first of 2013, the PBOC said in a report. * Shenzhen International Holdings, DBS Hong Kong branch and Bank of China Shenzhen branch announced last Thursday the signing of a one-year 100 million yuan Qianhai cross-border bilateral RMB loan agreement. DBS will provide the loan facility, and Bank of China will serve as the domestic settlement bank. * Chong Hing Bank, a local bank in Hong Kong, said it intended to apply for permission to set up a branch in Shenzhen's Qianhai area. It is also applying for qualification of Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor. CHART OF THE WEEK: Hong Kong's yuan deposits and trade settlement volumes: link.reuters.com/pyc32v LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 36,291.3 102 2.Standard Chartered 19,768.4 59 3.BNP Paribas SA 16,271.3 52 4.ICBC 3,526.7 10 5.DBS Group 2,987.7 9 * Thomson Reuters data as of Aug 8. Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS Offshore yuan bonds THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan)