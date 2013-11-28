CNH Tracker-Taiwan's Formosa bond market to remain a local affair

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's decision to allow Chinese mainland firms to issue yuan bonds in the island may encourage more supplies from China, but it is unlikely to challenge Hong Kong's yuan bond market any time soon. The so-called "Formosa" bond, or Chinese yuan debt issued in Taiwan, will stay largely as a domestic one that serves local investors given multiple barriers that may dampen appetite of global issuers and investors, analysts say. Issues that will likely prevent the fledgling market from growing rapidly include the need to seek approvals for yuan bond issues and obtain a licence in order to purchase bonds, as well as a withholding tax for investors, they say. Taiwan is a latecomer in developing yuan business after a clearing bank was assigned there in late January. A handful of firms sold a total of 3.9 billion yuan ($640.14 million) bonds before the market fell into quietness since July. The Financial Supervisory Commission announced on Tuesday that Chinese policy banks, state-owned commercial banks, joint-stock banks and their overseas branches can sell Formosa bonds with approvals from the GreTai Securities Market (GTSM). Mainland subsidiaries of both Taiwan financial institutions and Taiwan-listed companies are also allowed to issue yuan bonds. Bank of Communications and Agricultural Bank of China immediately filed applications to issue yuan bonds on Wednesday, totalling 2.2 billion yuan. As required, these bonds can only be sold to institutional investors, many of whom already have access to Hong Kong's yuan bond market where returns are much more attractive than Taiwan dollar bonds or even higher than Formosa bonds.RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Hong Kong seeks policy boost for yuan business More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES