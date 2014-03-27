CNH Tracker-China's yuan trade settlement flourishes despite FX volatility

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Turbulence in China's foreign exchange market and a sharp reversal in yuan strength haven't dented demand for the currency in trade settlement. On the contrary, it has flourished. That suggests genuine demand from Chinese companies and their trading counterparts to switch trade to the yuan taking a bigger role than speculators trying to squeeze out a better margin by punting on the currency. China's cross-border trade settled in yuan amounted to 550.2 billion yuan ($88.6 billion) in January and 437.8 billion yuan in February, accounting for 23.5 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively, of total trade. The February numbers are particularly significant as that growth in trade came at a time when the yuan fell sharply after a massive campaign engineered by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to shake out hot money. The "redback" has lost 2.6 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year, wiping out almost all the gains it eked out in 2013 when its emerging market peers wilted in the face of a resurgent dollar. As the yuan's drop reverberated in offshore markets and sparked a shakeout in leveraged currency bets, the percentage of trade denominated in the yuan emerged unscathed, indicating China's drive to internationalise its currency remained intact. Though absolute yuan transactions fell from a record high seen in December as the world's second-largest economy lost some growth momentum, the percentage of yuan settlement in the first two months was much higher than the 18 percent it comprised in China's total trade in 2013. "Investors are increasingly attracted by the offshore renminbi's stability relative to other emerging market currencies. The introduction of more two-way variability since February should not change this fundamental view," Standard Chartered analysts said. The volatility in the currency may only end up fuelling more participation by Chinese companies, especially small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SME), in the cross-border trade-settlement scheme to avoid currency mismatch. That will also boost the usage of yuan products, including deliverable forwards, non-deliverable forwards and offshore yuan loans, which companies rely on to reduce foreign exchange risks and save costs. A survey conducted by Standard Chartered revealed that Chinese corporates, whether located onshore or offshore, lagged Hong Kong corporates and multinationals in using yuan and yuan products in international trade. Many Chinese exporters did not use financial instruments to hedge currency risk due to the yuan's one-way rise of more than 30 percent since the 2005 revaluation. However, the recent reversal of yuan movements should be a lesson. Corporates have proceeded to take on various hedging strategies to mitigate the accompanying increase in exchange rate volatility following the widening in the daily trading band on March 15, said Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS Bank in Hong Kong. As more Chinese companies adopt the yuan in settling trade, its path to becoming a dominant international currency for trade will only quicken with some market watchers optimistic about the time frame. "Last year, we reaffirmed our belief that the renminbi will be fully convertible by 2018, but the sheer scale and speed of reform now leads us to believe that China can achieve this by 2017," Stuart Gulliver, group chief executive at HSBC said in a forum in Hong Kong on Thursday. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Britain and China will sign an agreement next week to set up the first clearing service for renminbi trading outside Asia, putting London in a prime position to offer yuan trade business in Europe. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it has been approved by National Bank of Cambodia as a clearing bank for the yuan in the country. * China's yuan fell back behind the Swiss franc to rank as the eighth most-used world payment currency in February, likely due to the seasonal effect of the Lunar New Year, global transaction service organisation SWIFT said on Wednesday. * China's ambitions to internationalise the renminbi are likely to be a "seismic event" for global markets, leading to large capital flows and perhaps a new reserve currency, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said. CHART OF THE WEEK: China's cross-border trade settlement denominated in the yuan has been growing rapidly and its percentage in China's total trade is climbing: link.reuters.com/vys87v RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-Offshore yuan products under scrutiny after sharp yuan fall More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)