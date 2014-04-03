CNH Tracker-European yuan business to get boost from London, Frankfurt clearing

By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - At the same time China is reforming its foreign-exchange market at home, it is promoting the yuan currency to foreign investors beyond Asia time zones, despite the recent sharp depreciation of the "redback". In the past week, Britain and Germany announced their countries would get yuan clearing services to facilitate trade transactions and investments denominated in the Chinese currency. This will be the first time there will be yuan clearing banks in Western countries, a development that should attract more European enterprises to switch to the yuan in trade settlement and help yuan funds accumulate in Europe. At present, Europe relies on Hong Kong's infrastructure to clear yuan trade. Though the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system has extended operating hours to 15 hours a day to cover part of the office hours in Europe, bankers say the process for clearing later in the day in European time zones is cumbersome. The demand to do trade transactions in yuan is quite strong outside the former British colony, boding well for the growth of yuan business globally after more clearing platforms are set up. Last week, Hong Kong's acting financial secretary, K C Chan gave an indication of how many transactions now done by the city's RTGS are for customers elsewhere. In May 2013, he told a forum, only about 10 percent was for transactions between the Mainland and Hong Kong. Becky Liu, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, said setting up yuan clearing service in Britain and Germany "will boost intra-Europe yuan activities and accelerate redenomination to the yuan". "Only when yuan deposits are precipitated locally can investors consider the next step, that is, to make investments with their yuan holdings," Liu said. Beijing is yet to announce which Chinese banks will become yuan clearing banks for the two countries, but bankers say Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are good bets. The official blessing to London and Frankfurt will intensify already fierce competition among European cities which have been striving to become a yuan hub for European time zones. Luxembourg holds the biggest yuan pool in Europe for the time being and France earlier this week was given a quota of 80 billion yuan ($12.89 billion) to invest in China's capital markets under the renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme. London, as one of the world's leading financial centres, was the first G7 capital to sign a bilateral currency swap with China and the first to win a RQFII quota. As for Germany, its huge trade transactions with China could quickly create a pile of yuan deposits there. Trade flows between the two countries reached 140 billion euros ($192.75 billion) last year, exceeding Chinese trade with France, Britain and Italy combined. Banks in Germany have begun to strengthen their renminbi teams. Deutsche Bank announced last week creation of a position as global head of renminbi services. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Yuan deposits in Hong Kong rose to 920.3 billion yuan in February, up 3 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 19.9 percent to 394.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. * China has granted French financial institutions a quota of 80 billion yuan for investing in China's domestic capital markets, a move likely to intensify competition among European cities to be major offshore yuan centers. * China Development Bank priced a 1 billion yuan bond with a coupon rate of 3.35 percent and strong interest from Southeast Asia, said Malaysia's CIMB, one of the joint global coordinators for the deal. * Hong Kong Futures Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, has appointed Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Deutsche Bank as market makers for the after-hours trading of its RMB Currency Futures that will begin on 7 April. CHART OF THE WEEK: Customer initiated and institutional payments denominated in the yuan are increasing in countries/regions beyond Hong Kong, as shown by SWIFT data: link.reuters.com/vym28v RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-China's yuan trade settlement flourishes despite FX volatility More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.2056 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)