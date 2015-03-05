CNH Tracker-Foreign issuers develop a bigger appetite for dim sum bonds

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Foreign issuers are taking a bigger share of the primary dim sum bond market as Chinese companies delay issuance plans or instead search for money onshore due to rising offshore funding costs.

Issuers who aren’t from China or Hong Kong account for about 70 percent of offshore yuan bonds and certificate of deposits in the primary market so far this year, Thomson Reuters data shows.

In the last quarter of 2014, such issuers made up 56 percent of the market, and in the first quarter last year, their share was only 47 percent.

The most recent issuer from elsewhere is Thailand’s TMB Bank , which on Tuesday debuted in the dim sum market by completing sale of a 600 million yuan ($95.63 million) three-year bond priced at 5.5 percent.

The order book for that senior unsecured note, rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings, reached 900 million yuan from 48 accounts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Other foreign entities tapping the fledgling dim sum market in the past two months are Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp, France’s Air Liquide Finance, Germany’s KfW Bankengruppe and Netherland’s Rabobank.

More foreign sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities should enter following the United Kingdom’s 3 billion yuan renminbi-denominated sovereign bond issuance in 2014, said Becky Liu, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered.

For issuers from China, the domestic market’s improvements in issuance conditions and competitive funding costs have reduced demand to raise funds in the offshore market.

Bankers say foreign issuers that sell bonds in the dim sum market usually convert the yuan proceeds to dollars or their own currencies by using cross-currency swap (CCS) contracts. The higher the CCS rate, the more they save in funding costs.

The dollar/yuan CCS rates in Hong Kong have risen sharply since late last year, and hovered near record highs in the past few weeks thanks to tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market.

“Foreign names come to dim sum market for arbitrage since they enjoy cheaper funding cost by making use of the elevated CCS rates,” said a senior banker at a European bank in Hong Kong, adding it now was especially favorable to swap yuan to euros.

Despite the support from foreign banks and companies, dim sum issuance is set to fall this year for the first time since the Hong Kong market began in 2007 as funding costs have become more expensive than in mainland China.

Issuance for the first two months this year was 26 billion yuan, down 71 percent from the same period in 2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to 981.4 billion yuan ($156.54 billion) in January from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Feb. 27. Cross-border trade settlement was 548.0 billion yuan for the month, compared with 657.8 billion yuan in December.

* Regional carrier Hong Kong Airlines International Holdings Ltd’s application for the city’s first-ever dual currency initial public offering has lapsed, after the company failed to secure a hearing with the stock exchange’s listing committee.

* Hong Kong’s central bank slightly tweaked the methodology used to calculate interest rates for intraday and overnight offshore yuan funds given to banks, saying the change was aimed at reducing volatility in the rates.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Dim sum bond issuance in terms of domicile of issuers: link.reuters.com/jyw24w

RECENT STORIES: Shanghai-Hong Kong gold link-up may offer new regional benchmark

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES