CNH Tracker-Hong Kong banks cut yuan deposit rates as onshore funds rush in

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong banks have started to cut yuan deposit rates following robust southbound trading flows under a stock connect scheme between Shanghai and the former British colony.

The flow of funds into Hong Kong is expected to shore up the shrinking offshore yuan pool, which has been under pressure as the weakness of the Chinese currency had dampened investors’ appetite.

Since the fourth quarter of last year, banks competed aggressively to draw in new yuan funds and retain clients with attractive deposit rates when the yuan depreciated sharply.

One-year yuan deposit rates had risen recently to well above 4 percent in Hong Kong, compared with the benchmark rate of 2.75 percent for the same tenor in the mainland.

However, the situation has changed as more funds are flowing into Hong Kong from the onshore market under the stock connect over the past few weeks. The yuan FX rate has also steadied after sustained weakness during most of the first quarter.

The yuan had long positions for the first time since late January, according to a survey of 18 currency analysts and traders from banks and asset management companies conducted by Reuters earlier this month.

Some lenders in Hong Kong have begun to lower yuan deposit rates offered to retail investors. Hang Seng Bank, for example, adjusted the promotional rates for three-month and six-month yuan time deposits from 4.1 percent to 3.8 percent on Monday, a spokeswoman of the bank told Reuters.

China Construction Bank (Asia) which once provided the highest one-year deposit rate of 4.5 percent in Hong Kong also cut yuan deposit rates from one-month to 12-month by 10-15 basis points, with the one-year rate standing at 4.4 percent now.

Chinese investors used up the entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) daily quota to buy Hong Kong stocks for two consecutive days last week, the first time the daily quota has been exhausted since the scheme was launched.

The sudden reversal of cross-border flows bodes well for the expansion of the yuan pool in Hong Kong, where liquidity had been drained by the more popular northbound flows.

Strong southbound trading flows have helped ease elevated interbank funding costs in the offshore yuan market. The one-week lending rate traded at 3.8 percent on Thursday, compared with 5.4 percent a month ago.

“We can feel that yuan market liquidity in Hong Kong has improved a lot recently, which will continue to push down deposit rates,” said Ngan Kim Man, head of RMB business strategy and planning at Hang Seng Bank.

“Yuan deposit rates have risen to a very high level after the last round of competition for yuan funds since the end of last year and there’s little space for any increase even without the strong southbound flows,” Ngan said.

But any significant cut in interest rates is unlikely since cross-border flows under various schemes are still biased toward funds flowing north as China is expected to further broaden investment channels for foreigners, analysts say.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China’s yuan is expected to take a 12.5 percent market share of global reserves by 2030, an HSBC survey of global reserve managers showed, suggesting that Beijing’s stepped up efforts to open its markets to foreign investments will have some pay off.

* Yuan deposits in Taiwan rose by 1.82 percent in March from a month earlier to 324.6 billion yuan, the island’s central bank said on Wednesday.

* Qatar opened the Middle East’s first centre for clearing transactions in the yuan on Tuesday, saying it would boost trade and investment between China and Gulf Arab economies.

* Invesco Ltd’s China fund venture has raised about 11 billion yuan for China’s first mutual fund product to buy Hong Kong stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, said two sources with knowledge of the situation.

* China’s central bank said on Friday that it had signed a currency swap agreement worth 30 billion yuan with South Africa’s central bank.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Daily quota usage of southbound and northbound flows under the stock connect scheme: link.reuters.com/pyq54w

RECENT STORIES: Yuan mkt needs deal with settlement system-HSBC China charge into HK stocks both boon and bane

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES