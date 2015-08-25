Hong Kong Monetary Authority injects yuan liquidity into banks-sources

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has injected yuan liquidity into banks amid surging money market rates in the offshore yuan market, four sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The HKMA called us today to check CNH liquidity and asked whether we need yuan funds,” said a source at an American bank in Hong Kong.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor), set by the city’s Treasury Markets Association, rose to 10.1 percent for seven-day contracts, the highest level since the benchmark was created in June 2013.

The overnight implied yuan lending rate jumped to 20 percent in the morning and fell back to around 8 percent in the afternoon, said a trader in Hong Kong, adding the HKMA had injected yuan liquidity in the early afternoon.

The HKMA rolled out a 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) intra-day repurchase facility to meet increasing demand for the Chinese currency ahead of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme last year.

But an executive at a Chinese bank said the yuan funds the HKMA made use of might come from the 400 billion yuan bilateral currency swap line it signed with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

“We have noticed that offshore yuan liquidity has been tight and the lending rates are elevated recently,” an HKMA spokeswoman told Reuters in an email reply.

“Banks, including primary liquidity providers, have tapped our RMB liquidity facility from time to time since its launch and the arrangement has been operating smoothly,” she said.