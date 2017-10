SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude fell over $1 to $91.62 per barrel on Thursday, the lowest in 18 months, after the Federal Reserve’s stimulus extension disappointed investor hopes for more aggressive steps and data in the United States showed a rise in crude inventories.

By 0703 GMT, Brent crude was down 83 cents at $91.86 per barrel. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Chris Lewis)