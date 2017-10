SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - London front-month Brent crude dropped more than a dollar on Tuesday to under $113 a barrel, with some traders saying a hedge fund may be liquidating positions.

London Brent crude for November delivery was down $1.03 at 0630 GMT at $112.76 per barrel.

“There is some talk about a hedge fund liquidating positions,” said a Singapore-based trader at an investment bank.