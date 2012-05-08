FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude oil falls $1 as demand outlook worsens
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Brent crude oil falls $1 as demand outlook worsens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - North Sea Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, hit by reports of high oil production and expectations of lower demand as economic growth slows in the West.

Brent crude futures for June slipped to a low of $112.11, down $1.05, before recovering a little to trade around $112.25 at 1119 GMT.

U.S. crude oil futures followed a similar path, falling to a low of $$96.71, down $1.23, but then rallying to around $97.00.

Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday the world’s biggest exporter was pumping around 10 million barrels per day (bpd), near its highest for decades. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)

