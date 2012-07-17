FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude oil jumps $1 on stimulus hopes
July 17, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

Brent crude oil jumps $1 on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - North Sea Brent crude oil jumped more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that could signal more measures to stimulate economic growth.

Bernanke will present his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress from 1400 GMT against a backdrop of slowing economic activity at home and Europe’s deepening debt crisis.

Brent futures for September rose to a high of $104.55, up $1.18, before easing back slightly to around $104.37 by 1030 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)

