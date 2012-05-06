U.S. crude down over $3 after French, Greek elections

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dropped more than $3 a barrel and Brent crude also fell more than $2.50 a barrel on Sunday after Greek voters mauled pro-bailout parties while French voters ousted incumbent President Nicolas Sarkozy, a key architect of bailouts for indebted countries and an advocate of austerity measures.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery fell to $95.42, down $3.07, or 3.14 percent as of 2230 GMT. Brent crude lost $2.73 a barrel, or 2.41 percent, at $110.45.