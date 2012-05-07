FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
May 7, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 12-Oil dips as Europe's election results fan uncertainty

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* European elections revive worries about euro zone risks
    * Initial drop to multimonth lows prompts bargain buying
    * U.S. crude stocks expected to have risen last week-poll
    * Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

 (Adds inventory forecast paragraphs 12-14)	
    By Robert Gibbons	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched lower on
M onday, but settled well above lows reached after European
election results revived worries about the euro zone debt
crisis, reinforcing anxiety about anemic economic growth and
petroleum demand fueled by last week's U.S. employment data
showing slower job creation.	
    Crude futures posted losses for a fourth straight session as
a Socialist victor in France's presidential election and
Greece's fragmented result raised doubts about the region's
ability to proceed with austerity measures seen as crucial to
addressing soaring debt and a contracting economy.	
    Trading was choppy and Brent and U.S. crude managed
recoveries from multimonth lows hit early that attracted bargain
hunters. The euro and U.S. equities also rallied off lows as the
shock of the election results wore off.  	
    "It finally dawned on everyone that a socialist leading
France is not the same thing as, say, a socialist leading
America," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC. 	
    "The policies will not be that different and, in fact, the
commodity markets will get some support from the lurch toward
stimulus and away from strict financial repression."	
    Brent June crude dipped 2 cents to settle at $113.16
a barrel. It earlier slumped to $110.34, the lowest intraday
price since Jan. 30 and marking a 14 percent retreat from the
2012 peak of $128.40 hit in March.	
    Brent continued to seesaw near flat, managing modest turns
higher in post-settlement trading.	
    Brent's 5.5-percent stumble last week was the biggest
percentage weekly loss since the week to Nov. 18, leaving prices
below 100-day, 200-day and 300-day moving averages. 	
    U.S. June crude fell 55 cents to settle at $97.94 a
barrel, having recovered from $95.34, the lowest intraday price
since Dec. 20. U.S. crude tumbled 6.1 percent last week, posting
the biggest weekly loss since late September.	
    The Brent/U.S. crude spread CL-LCO1=R widened, but in
choppy trading, sending Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart
to $15.22 a barrel based on settlements.	
    With a UK bank holiday thinning trade, total U.S. crude
trading volumes outpaced Brent dealings and Brent turnover
lagged the 30-day average.	
    Oil prices have felt pressure as restarted talks between
Iran and major powers over Tehran's nuclear program eased fears
of supply disruption even as sanctions tighten and curb Iranian
exports.	
    Elevated OPEC output and rising U.S. inventories also have
contributed to lowering oil prices. Crude oil stockpiles were
expected to have risen a seventh straight week, a preliminary
Reuters survey of analysts showed on Monday. 	
    The weekly inventory report from industry group American
Petroleum Institute is due late on Tuesday.	
    The relative strength index (RSI) for Brent sat at 28 and at
32 for U.S. crude. An RSI below 30 signals an oversold condition
to investors watching technical indicators.	
    Europe's latest bout of turmoil was judged not to be an
immediate threat to the economies of China and India, the key
sources of oil demand growth, after the initial shock of the
French and Greek election results wore off, analysts and broker
said.	
    After stock futures fell sharply, reacting to Europe's
election results, investors shrugged off a weak opening and the
S&P 500 managed a higher finish, as did key industrial feedstock
copper, which rallied from a two-week low.  	
    
 	
    	
    FRANCE, GREECE POST-ELECTION	
    Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in France's
presidential election signaled a push back against German-led
austerity policies.  	
    Greece's election created uncertainty over whether formation
of a new government is possible and a first attempt failed on
Monday.  	
    Both the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK were
thrashed as Greeks voted against the two traditional ruling
parties after they imposed austerity in exchange for a bailout
to avert a sovereign default. The two parties must woo support
from parties boosted in the election by opposing the bailout.	
    Greece might run out of cash by end of June if it does not
have a government in place to negotiate a next aid tranche and
projected state revenues fall short, three Greek finance
ministry officials told Reuters. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Zaida Espana in London and Francis Kan
in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)

