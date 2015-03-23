Rate rise prospects add to dollar drag on oil prices

GRAPHIC-Oil prices vs US dollar: link.reuters.com/zyp74s By Henning Gloystein SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - The foreseeable end of years of zero interest rate policy in the United States is putting further downward pressure on oil markets, which have already fallen by more than half because of soaring output clashing with slowing demand.

The strength of the U.S. dollar will weigh on oil prices and other commodities as investors see the attraction of rising U.S. interest rates and pull money out of assets and currencies of countries that rely heavily on commodity exports, such as Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in six years by June at the earliest.

Benchmark crude oil prices have more than halved to under $55 a barrel since last June and the dollar has gained almost a quarter against a basket of currencies in the past 10 months. That largely reflected soaring oil output, especially thanks to a boom in U.S. shale oil-and-gas production, while economic growth outside of the United States, particularly in China, slowed down.

“In the past 15 years, the global economy was defined by rising commodity prices, zero interest rate policy, and a weak USD (dollar). This cycle has now gone into reverse with a decelerating industrial economy in China and the rise of U.S. shale (oil and gas production),” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report.

It said the dollar would get fresh fuel from investors taking money out of emerging markets to invest in the U.S. currency to profit from anticipated higher interest rates. “A combination of a strong USD, higher interest rates and subdued growth may keep commodity prices in check in 2015.” (Editing by Neil Fullick)