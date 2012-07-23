FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude down $3 on eurozone fears
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2012 / 8:23 AM / 5 years ago

Brent crude down $3 on eurozone fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell $3 to $103.83 a barrel on Monday as investors and traders dumped risk assets over fears that Spain would have to seek an official bailout, and the dollar strengthened, putting pressure on commodities.

By 0811 GMT, the front-month contract was down $2.93 at $103.90 a barrel. U.S. crude futures were down $2.66 at $89.17 a barrel.

Weekend reports that Spanish regional authorities will have to go cap in hand to Spain’s central government have driven up Spanish bond yields to critical levels, raising expectations that a sovereign bailout will be required.

The perceived safe haven of the U.S. dollar has strengthened against a basket of currencies to a two-year high, putting further pressure on commodities priced in dollars.

Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.