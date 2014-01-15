FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude oil, heating fuel futures rise after big stock draws
#Energy
January 15, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. crude oil, heating fuel futures rise after big stock draws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 per barrel and ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures extended sharp gains on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed large drawdowns in supplies of each.

U.S. ULSD futures, or light heating oil, rose 1.24 cents to a session high of $2.9791 a gallon just after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed an unexpected 1-million-barrel drop in stocks.

U.S. crude oil futures extended gains by more than $1 to reach $93.95 per barrel by 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT) after EIA data showed a massive 7.7-million-barrel draw in oil stocks, compared with analysts expectations for a drop of 600,000 barrels.

Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
