SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S crude’s October contract dropped $1 to trade under $91 a barrel on Thursday, shrugging off more stable Chinese manufacturing data as higher U.S. oil stocks and the prospect of Saudi Arabia taking action to moderate prices weighed on prices.

The November contract Also fell $1 to $91.30 a barrel. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)