Oil drops $1 on growth concerns
March 12, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 6 years ago

Oil drops $1 on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $1 per barrel on Monday, retracing some recent gains as investors paused to assess the effect of strong U.S. jobs data on the growth outlook and the potential for an end to central bank policy easing.

“Evidently investors are beginning to feel that the oil price has reached its upper limit and are taking profits while they can,” said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear programme has raised fears this year of a disruption to oil supplies from the Mideast Gulf but high-level talks are due to start soon, calming fears of an immediate crisis. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

