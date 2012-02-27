FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude oil down $1 as 5-day rally loses steam
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 27, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 6 years ago

U.S. crude oil down $1 as 5-day rally loses steam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. light crude oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, flagging after five days of gains pushed oil to 10-month highs on worries tension over Iran’s disputed nuclear programme could lead to a disruption in supplies from the Middle East.

“The market is pausing for breath after a period of very strong gains,” said an oil broker in London.

Brent has risen 16 percent this year, after a 13.3 percent gain in 2011, helping weaken recent strong correlations with stock markets. It has also raised fears of strains on some of the world’s weaker economies, particularly in Europe.

By 0840 GMT, U.S. crude for April was trading around $108.64, down $1.13 per barrel, after reaching a low of $108.53. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.