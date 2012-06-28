Brent falls $1 on demand worries before EU talks

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil fell more than $1 on Thursday as worries over a deepening euro zone crisis outweighed news of a bigger-than-expected cut in North Sea output due to a Norwegian oil workers’ strike.

ICE Brent futures for August slipped $1.03 to a low of $92.47 per barrel before recovering slightly to trade around $92.60 by 0825 GMT.

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday openly divided, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pitting herself against France and Italy, insisting they put the bloc’s fundamental problems ahead of emergency action. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)