Brent crude oil falls more than $2 on factory data
#Energy
July 2, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Brent crude oil falls more than $2 on factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - North Sea Brent crude oil fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday after factory data in Europe and Asia pointed to a sharp slowdown in global economic activity and lower fuel demand.

ICE Brent futures for August slipped to an intra-day low of $95.58, down $2.22, before recovering to trade around $95.70 by 0940 GMT.

Weak factory data on Monday from Europe and Asian economies including China, the world’s top energy consumer, showed demand falling for a range of goods and slower trade flows. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)

