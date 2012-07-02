Brent crude oil falls more than $2 on factory data

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - North Sea Brent crude oil fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday after factory data in Europe and Asia pointed to a sharp slowdown in global economic activity and lower fuel demand.

ICE Brent futures for August slipped to an intra-day low of $95.58, down $2.22, before recovering to trade around $95.70 by 0940 GMT.

Weak factory data on Monday from Europe and Asian economies including China, the world’s top energy consumer, showed demand falling for a range of goods and slower trade flows. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)