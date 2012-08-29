FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent down $1 as hurricane avoids oil platforms
August 29, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Brent down $1 as hurricane avoids oil platforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - North Sea Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, left U.S. Gulf Coast oil production facilities without significant damage.

Worries about supply disruptions resulting from the hurricane pushed Brent to a high of $115.50 per barrel on Monday, while Nymex futures hit a peak of $97.72.

By 0945 GMT on Wednesday, Brent crude oil futures for October were down 90 cents per barrel at $111.68 after hitting an intra-day low of $111.50.

U.S. light crude oil was down 80 cents at $95.53. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)

