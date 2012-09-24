Brent crude oil falls $2 as growth worries deepen

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - North Sea Brent crude oil fell $2 per barrel on Monday, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries over weak global economic growth after disappointing German data.

German business sentiment dropped for the fifth successive month in September, Munich-based think tank Ifo said on Monday, a sign that companies are being hit by the euro zone debt crisis which is squeezing demand and investment.

Front-month Brent crude futures fell $2 a barrel to a low of $109.42, before recovering slightly to trade around $109.65 by 0853 GMT. U.S. crude was $1.30 lower at $91.59 per barrel. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)