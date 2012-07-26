FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 10-Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data
July 26, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 10-Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. jobless claims fall, durable goods orders rise
    * Weak data from Europe, Asia weighs on demand outlook
    * Investors hope for more Fed stimulus for U.S. economy
    * Coming up: U.S. Q2 GDP data, 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday

 (Updates with Brent closing, volumes, Brent premium)
    By Gene Ramos
    NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose for a third
straight day on Thursday after a pledge by the European Central
Bank to protect the euro zone  eased some worries about the
region's debt crisis.
    A drop in U.S. jobless-benefit claims for last week also
supported crude's advance and with the ECB comments overshadowed
worries about slowing global growth and the euro zone's
troubles. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi, at a conference in London,
pledged to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro zone. He
also said tackling high sovereign borrowing costs comes within
the central bank's mandate. 
    The euro rallied to a two-week high against the dollar on
Draghi's comments, encouraging investors to buy
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil and copper. 
    "The comments by Draghi are likely to bring that confidence
back," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at
Commerzbank.
    In London, September Brent crude settled at $105.26
a barrel, gaining 88 cents, after hitting a session high of
$106.18.
    U.S. September crude closed at $89.39, rising 42
cents, after having gained earlier to a session high of $90.47.
    
    ECB DETAILS SOUGHT, U.S. GDP AWAITED
    Some analysts said a lack of details on potential ECB action
helped cool the early enthusiasm from Draghi's comments.
    "The lack of details is taking away some of the excitement
after markets rallied, thinking it was signalling a policy
change," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
    News of increased production by Exxon Mobil Corp and
Hess Corp, two oil companies operating in the prolific
Bakken prospect, also curbed the day's gains, said Hamzah Kahn,
analyst at the Schork Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
    Exxon said it boosted Bakken production in the second
quarter by 60 percent year-on-year and has doubled its output
since its entry into the play.
    Hess said its Bakken output rose to 55,000 barrels of oil
equivalent (BOE) per day in the same period, up from 25,000 BOE
per day last. 
    Trading volumes were light, with Brent dealings down 20
percent from the 30-day average and U.S. crude down 36 percent
from its 30-day average, according to Reuters data. Analysts
cited caution ahead of Friday's U.S. government report on
second-quarter economic growth.
    U.S. gross domestic product likely grew at a 1.5 percent
annual rate in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll.
That would be the slowest since the second quarter of 2011,
which analysts said could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease
monetary policy. 
    Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose 46 cents to $15.87,
from $15.41 on Wednesday. 
    Brent and U.S. crude hit their year's low in late June, and
since then have been on an uptrend, with the geopolitical risk
premium rising due to tensions between Iran and the West over
Tehran's nuclear program and anxieties about turmoil in Syria.
    But oil futures remain about 20 percent below their 2012
highs hit in early March, pressured by slowing global growth
that has affected demand for oil.    
                        
    MIXED U.S. DATA
    New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week by
35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 353,000, near a four-year low,
the U.S. Labor Department said. It was a much bigger drop than
economists had expected. 
    Another set of data showed overall orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in June.
However, excluding transportation, durable goods orders dropped
1.1 percent, the biggest decline since January. 
    A third report showed U.S. pending home sales fell in June
as fewer properties came on the market, according to an industry
group, pointing to weak home resales in July. 
The report helped limit early gains for U.S. crude, traders
said.
   
    

 (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Jessica
Donati in London, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by
David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
